QT Hosts Appreciation Lunch For Qatar Tourism Awards Judges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the eve of the Qatar Awards, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji; CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi; and Acting Director of Tourism Development at Qatar Tourism, Omar Al Jaber hosted a lunch to honour the judges of the event's second edition.

Held at Belhambar Restaurant yesterday, the event was also attended by Qatar Tourism's senior leadership and the UN Tourism executive team, who all expressed their gratitude for the judges' hard work and commitment to the programme's success.

The second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards will be held today at the Raffles Doha, Lusail.

The selected panel of judges, who were responsible for evaluating the submissions, are experts in their respective fields, each contributing a unique perspective to the evaluation process.