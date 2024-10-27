Egyptair Temporarily Suspends Services To Baghdad, Erbil Over Security Concerns

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 27 (NNN-MENA) – EgyptAir, the flag carrier of Egypt, announced yesterday that, it had cancelled all flights to Iraq's capital, Baghdad, and the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, due to the ongoing regional developments, Egypt's of Civil said, in a statement.

The statement called on clients to adjust their bookings with the carrier, adding, the suspension would last until the situation stabilises.

Early yesterday, strong explosions were heard in Tehran as Israel confirmed that it had launched“precise strikes on military targets in Iran.” The strikes, completed later in the day, were in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months, the Israeli military said.

Middle Eastern countries, yesterday condemned Israel's military targeting of Iran, expressing concern about its impact on regional security and stability.– NNN-MENA

