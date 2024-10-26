Public Assistance Available For 31 Counties And The Catawba Indian Nation In South Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governmental agencies and certain nonprofits (including faith-based organizations) in South Carolina that were affected by Hurricane Helene may be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance. This assistance can help cover costs for debris removal, protective measures, public buildings and equipment, public utilities, and more.

The Public Assistance Program is FEMA's largest grant program, providing funding on a cost-share basis to assist states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local and private nonprofits that provide essential social services to the public.

Public Assistance is currently authorized in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chester, Colleton, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, Williamsburg and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.

After Hurricane Helene, the State of South Carolina conducts applicant briefings to inform potential applicants of the assistance available and how to apply. Applicants then file a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) and identify damage that resulted from the disaster. FEMA determines eligibility for reimbursement after state review.

The state will manage Public Assistance funds received from FEMA. This includes disbursing the funds to the applicant.

