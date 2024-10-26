EU Calls For Restraint To Avoid Uncontrollable Escalation In Mideast
Date
10/26/2024 7:09:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday called on all parties in the Middle East to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid an uncontrollable escalation, which "is not in anyoneآ's interest."
The EU said in a press release that the "retaliatory attack" by Israeli Occupation forces against Iran "occurred amid severe and growing regional tensions," warning that "the dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations risks are causing a further expansion of the regional conflict."
The EU added that it remains "fully committed to lowering tensions and contributing to de-escalation" and for this purpose, it remains in close contact with all relevant actors.
Earlier today, the Israeli occupation attacked Iran targeting several sites and killing at least two Iranian soldiers. (end)
arn
MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.