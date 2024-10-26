EU Calls For Restraint To Avoid Uncontrollable Escalation In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday called on all parties in the Middle East to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid an uncontrollable escalation, which "is not in anyoneآ's interest."

The EU said in a press release that the "retaliatory attack" by Israeli forces against Iran "occurred amid severe and growing regional tensions," warning that "the dangerous cycle of and retaliations risks are causing a further expansion of the regional conflict."

The EU added that it remains "fully committed to lowering tensions and contributing to de-escalation" and for this purpose, it remains in close contact with all relevant actors.

Earlier today, the Israeli occupation attacked Iran targeting several sites and killing at least two Iranian soldiers. (end)

arn









MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820944