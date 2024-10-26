More Cases Reported In E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Mcdonald’S Quarter Pounders: Taylor Farms Recalls Onions Sent To Restaurants

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ATLANTA, USA, (CDC News) – An update to CDC's Food Safety Alert regarding an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has been posted

Key points



Since October 22, 2024



26 new illnesses have been reported, bringing the total to 75.



3 new states (Michigan, New Mexico, Washington) have been added to the number of states where sick people live, bringing the total to 13 states.



12 more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 22. This number includes the previously reported death in Colorado and child with complications of hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, and 1 new HUS in an adult.

The most recent illness on-set date is October 10, 2024.

Of 42 people interviewed, all 42 reported eating at McDonald's before their illness started, and most specifically mentioned eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger. No other retail chains or retailers have been identified as a source of illness.

The specific ingredient linked to illness has not yet been confirmed as the source, but investigators continue to focus on two ingredients in particular: fresh slivered onions, and fresh beef patties.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions for affected McDonald's locations, initiated a recall of yellow onions. Stores were contacted directly and asked to remove products. FDA is working closely with the implicated farms and will continue to provide updates including any additional recalls that might be needed for businesses who received recalled onions. Due to the product actions taken by McDonald's and Taylor Farms, CDC believes the continued risk to the public is very low.

What you should do



If you have severe symptoms of E. coli infection, seek health care, and tell your provider about what you ate. Businesses should not use recalled onions supplied by Taylor Farms.

E. coli Symptoms



Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.



Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized. For more information about E. coli, see the About Escherichia coli Infection .

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state's health department. CDC Media Support Branch 404-639-3286 ...

More cases reported in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: Taylor Farms recalls onions sent to restaurants