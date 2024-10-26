Soldier Killed, 8 Others Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Kulgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An army man was killed and eight others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down in Damal Hanji Pora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident occurred in
Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam today morning, injuring nine
army personnel .
He said one of the injured soldier later succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile Police has taken cognizance of the accident
