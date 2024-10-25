New Holland Is Present At Expo Rural 2024 With Proposals For The Whole Family

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland , a brand of CNH , showcased some of its outstanding equipment at the 136th edition of the Rural in Argentina

Equipment for the agricultural and livestock segment was exhibited, along with the most innovative digital solutions.

"Being in the city, Expo Rural represents a unique opportunity for the little ones to learn about the production processes and take their first steps in the world of the countryside," said Juliano Mendonca, marketing manager of New Holland.

Visitors had the opportunity to get on the exhibited equipment and got to know the "irons" of the Argentine countryside up close. In addition, the digital agriculture sector was of great interest to families, as they could live the virtual reality experience and play at being a combine harvester pilot. A specialist from the brand was available to explain how this simulator works, which was used to train technicians without the need to use real equipment.

New Holland's "Women in Campaign" program, which seeks to make visible the role of women in the countryside, also had its space at Expo Rural. Those interested, subscribed to the MEC website, were able to participate in exclusive talks with their ambassadors and meet the women who are part of this project.