Qadsiya Beats Khaitan In Kuwait Handball League

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Qadsiya handball team on Friday beat Khaitan 30-24 and Salmiya conquered Fahaheel 29-38 in the matches of the fourth week of Kuwait general league for the 2024-2025 season. On Thursday, Al-Grain beat Arabi (28-26), Slaibkhat over Al-Nasr (34-33) and Kuwait on Tadamon 25-38. Tomorrow Saturday, Sahel will play against Kazma and Yarmouk against Burgan in fourth round end. (end) hms

