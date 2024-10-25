Small Banks’ Aggressive Growth Strategies Worry Brazil’S Regulators

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's bustling world, a new trend is turning heads and raising eyebrows. Smaller banks are offering Certificates of Deposit (CDs) with eye-popping interest rates, some as high as 140% of the country's benchmark rate.



This move has caught the attention of big banks, regulators, and even lawmakers. These high-yield CDs have become a hot topic on platforms.



They're attracting savers like bees to honey, promising big returns with the safety net of deposit insurance. The Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC ) backs these deposits up to R$250,000 ($44,642) per person.



As a result, smaller banks are growing at breakneck speed. Take Banco Master, for example. In just three years, its time deposits skyrocketed from R$5.7 billion ($1.02 billion) to R$45.6 billion ($8.14 billion).



That's a whopping eight-fold increase! But this rapid growth isn't sitting well with everyone. The Central Bank of Brazil has stepped in twice since 2021 to cool things down.







They're worried these high-yield CDs might be adding too much risk to the financial system. Why? Well, investors are flocking to these CDs without considering the bank's stability.



They're banking on the FGC's protection, which shifts the risk from individual savers to the entire banking system. It's like everyone's chips are on the table, but only a few are playing the game.

The Future of Brazil's Banking Sector

This situation has sparked a heated debate in Congress. Some lawmakers want to increase the FGC's coverage to R$1 million ($178,571) per person.



They argue this would boost competition in the banking sector. But big banks and regulators are pushing back, saying it's unnecessary and could lead to more risky behavior.



In addition, the government's stance remains unclear. Some officials are concerned about the rapid growth of smaller banks' deposits.



Others see an opportunity to nationalize the FGC, which currently holds over R$107 billion ($19.11 billion) in deposits. As this financial drama unfolds, one thing is clear: Brazil's banking landscape is changing.



The rise of high-yield CDs from smaller banks is challenging the status quo and forcing everyone to rethink how the financial system should work.



It's a high-stakes game where the rules are still being written, and everyone's watching to see what happens next.

MENAFN25102024007421016031ID1108819315