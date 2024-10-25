Brazilian Stock Market Dips Below 130,000 Points, Vale Cushions The Fall

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, Ibovespa, closed the week on a negative note, influenced by Wall Street's weakness. However, Vale's strong performance helped limit the losses.



The main fell 0.13% to 129,893.32 points on Friday, October 25, 2024, resulting in a 0.46% weekly decline. The US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real, ending the session at R$ 5.7051, up 0.75%.



Over the week, the American currency saw a slight increase of 0.11%. Investors focused on corporate reports in the domestic scenario.



Renato Gomes, director of the System Organization at the Central Bank , expressed concerns about the government's fiscal policy.



He highlighted factors that have alarmed the market, including increased deficit forecasts for state-owned companies and doubts about meeting the zero-deficit target for 2025.





Vale's Q3 Results and Market Reactions

Vale, a major mining company, captured attention with its third-quarter results. Despite a 15% year-over-year drop in net profit to $2.4 billion, the figure surpassed Bloomberg's consensus estimate of $1.8 billion.



Vale also announced an agreement to address damages caused by the Fundão dam collapse in Mariana. Usiminas and Suzano also saw significant gains following their quarterly reports.



CVC stood out as the top performer among Ibovespa components, bucking the trend of cyclical stocks pressured by rising interest rates. Petrobras advanced alongside oil prices, with investors anticipating its production and sales report.



Hypera led the losses, giving back some of its weekly gains after rejecting a merger proposal from EMS. Rumors suggest EMS may present a new offer soon.



Over the week, CVC topped the gains with a 12% increase, while Azul recorded the largest decline, dropping more than 10%. In the United States, Wall Street showed mixed results amid rising Treasury yields.



The Nasdaq reached a new intraday record of 18,674.37 points, supported by Tesla's strong performance. Nvidia briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company, driven by demand for AI chips.



The upcoming US presidential election also garnered attention, with a CNN poll showing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied at 47% among likely voters.



As investors analyze corporate earnings, economic data, and the election, market volatility is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

