Mukuru Partners With Outsourced CFO's Talent Solutions To Drive Financial Success

Mukuru provides fast, secure cross-border services, empowering Africa's emerging markets.

Mukuru partners with OCFO Talent Solutions to growth, bridging finance team gaps with expert interim support.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mukuru, one of Africa's leading cross-border financial services companies, has partnered with Outsourced CFO (OCFO) to leverage their newly launched Talent Solutions service. With Mukuru's rapid growth, they needed immediate support for their finance team, and OCFO's tailored approach was the perfect fit. This service provided Mukuru with skilled interim financial consultants, accountants, and CFOs to help them navigate key financial challenges.

Max Havemann, Mukuru's Chief Financial Officer, shared his thoughts on the partnership:“We teamed up with OCFO because of their reputation for providing top-notch financial expertise. They helped fill a crucial gap in our finance team, allowing us to focus on securing permanent talent without disrupting operations.”

Mukuru's growth journey-from a remittance service to a fully-fledged neo-bank-has been remarkable. Operating across 20+ countries in Africa and Europe, Mukuru continues to expand its services, meeting the needs of its loyal customer base.

“Our business moves fast, and having OCFO step in with interim resources meant we didn't miss a beat,” Havemann added.“They didn't just offer us a service; they became a true partner, understanding our needs and staying flexible as things evolved.”

Etienne Raubenheimer, Head of CFO Services at Outsourced CFO, spoke about the growing partnership:“Working with Max and his team has been a pleasure. At OCFO, we focus on offering flexible financial talent solutions that help businesses like Mukuru navigate temporary challenges while continuing to scale.”

Mukuru relied on OCFO to assist with an ERP system upgrade while managing an intensive audit process. Havemann emphasised the importance of having a solid interim team during these critical projects:“We couldn't afford to delay the upgrade, and OCFO's team helped us keep things moving forward while focusing on both immediate and long-term goals.”

Raubenheimer note,“In fast-growing fintechs like Mukuru, time is a precious resource. By providing interim talent, we help businesses avoid delays and costly mistakes, ensuring they continue to operate efficiently while recruiting permanent staff.”

Looking ahead, Havemann reflected on the long-term benefits of partnering with OCFO.“We're now 18 months ahead of where we'd have been without OCFO's support. Their team allowed us to accelerate our projects and focus on bigger strategic goals, like new market expansion.”

OCFO's Talent Solutions service is designed to provide expert financial assistance for short-term projects or interim roles. Whether it's filling a gap during leave or scaling up for a project, the service allows companies to meet their financial needs without the burden of full-time hiring.

“For any company needing to bridge short-term gaps or fast-track critical financial projects, OCFO is an exceptional partner. They're responsive, adaptable, and committed to helping their clients succeed,” Havemann concluded.

For more information on Outsourced CFO's Talent Solutions, visit OCFO Talent Solutions .

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a financial consulting firm that provides CFO services, financial management, and tailored talent solutions for high-growth businesses. Their expert team helps companies build world-class finance functions, offering strategic guidance and interim support. Visit for more information.

About Mukuru

Mukuru is a leading cross-border financial services provider headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa. Serving over 20 countries across Africa and Europe, Mukuru offers fast and secure money transfers and banking services to Africa's emerging markets. Visit for more details.

Scaling Financial Success in Africa | Mukuru CFO Max Havemann & OCFO's Etienne Raubenheimer

