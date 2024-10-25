J&K LG Pays Homage To Soldiers And Porters Killed In Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid homage to the and Defence Porters killed in a attack in Botapathri area in Gulmarg.

LG Sinha laid wreath and paid homage to Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who laid down their lives for the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X,“Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024. India will never forget their selfless service and their supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families”.

On Thursday, the Lt Governor spoke with top Army, J&K Police and Administration's officials and directed for swift and befitting reply to neutralise terrorists.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla to provide all possible assistance to the families of army porters martyred in the terrorist attack.

Earlier, the Lt Governor had posted on X,“Spoke to top army officials on heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured”.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed deepest condolences to families of army porters martyred in the terrorist attack and directed the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa to provide all the assistance to the next of kin.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a review meeting on the security situation in the Kashmir Division.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the J&K Police officials to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for safety of workers. He stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the police to conduct security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

He said the police must ensure robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operation with army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.