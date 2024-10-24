Queensland Election Signals Both Major Parties Accept Pumped Hydro And The Renewable Energy Transition As Inevitable

The Queensland election campaign suggests both sides of have embraced the energy transition. But solar and wind are variable and need energy storage. That is where pumped hydro energy storage and batteries come in.

Both are off-the-shelf technologies. And both are already being used on a vast scale.

Having promised 80% renewable energy by 2035, the incumbent Labor is committed to large pumped hydro systems at Borumba , on the Sunshine Coast, and Pioneer-Burdekin , near Mackay. The A$14.2 billion Borumba project appears to have support from both major parties. However, the Liberal National Party (LNP) says it will scrap the $12 billion Pioneer Burdekin project and the renewables target if elected.

While Pioneer-Burdekin is a very good site, there are good alternatives. The LNP says it“will investigate opportunities for smaller, more manageable pumped hydro projects”. Regardless, in supporting more pumped hydro storage and rejecting the federal Coalition's nuclear power plans , the state LNP is accepting the renewable energy transformation as inevitable.

Pumped hydro systems store surplus electricity from solar and wind on sunny and windy days. The electricity is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir. This water can later be released downhill though turbines to generate power when it's needed.

ARENA , CC BY

This proven technology has been used for over a century. It accounts for about 90% of global energy storage . Australia has three pumped hydro systems (Tumut 3 , Kangaroo Valley , Wivenhoe ) and two under construction (Snowy 2.0 and Kidston ).

Snowy 2.0 will last for at least 100 years. Its capacity (350 gigawatt-hours, GWh ) is equivalent to 6 million electric vehicle batteries. It's enough to power 3 million homes for a week.

Due to start operating in 2028, Snowy 2.0 will cost about $12 billion . That's roughly equivalent to $2,000 for a 100-year-lifetime EV battery. Pumped hydro energy storage is cheap !

ANU's RE100 Group has published global atlases of about 800,000 potential pumped hydro sites. None require new dams on rivers. Some are new sites (greenfield). Others would use existing reservoirs (bluefield ) or old mines (brownfield ).

Batteries are best for short-term storage (a few hours). Pumped hydro is better for overnight or several days – Snowy 2.0 will provide 150 hours of storage .

A combination of these storage systems is better than either alone .

As with any major infrastructure, pumped hydro development has costs and risks . It has high upfront capital costs but very low operating costs.

In Queensland, solar and wind electricity rose from 2% to 26% of total generation over the past decade. It's heading for about 75% in 2030 as part of Australia's 82% renewables target .

Queensland needs roughly 150 GWh of extra storage for full decarbonisation. After accounting for Borumba (50 GWh), batteries and other storage, Pioneer-Burdekin (120 GWh) would meet that need.

A similarly sized system or several smaller systems would also suffice. The latter approach has advantages of decentralisation but would cost more and have environmental impacts in more places.

The state has thousands of potential sites that are“off-river” (do not require new dams on rivers). The table below shows 15 premium sites, most with capacities of 50–150 GWh. Some larger sizes are included for interest – 5,000 GWh would store enough energy for 100 million people.

The key technical parameters are:



head: the altitude difference between the two reservoirs – bigger is better

slope: the ratio of the head to the distance between the reservoirs – larger slope means shorter tunnel W/R: the volume of stored water (W) divided by the volume of rock (R) needed for the reservoir walls. Large W/R means low-cost reservoirs.

Clicking on each name takes you to a view of the site with more details.