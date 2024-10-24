Mikati Urges International Community To Take Action To Stop Israeli Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati on Thursday urged the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression on his country.

In a speech before the International in Support of Lebanon, Mikati stressed that the "random" Israeli targeting healthcare workers and ambulance teams, which have so far killed more than 150 people, disabled more than 13 hospitals and more than 100 healthcare centers, constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, stressing the need for the international community to take urgent action to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable and ensure the protection of civilians and vital infrastructure.

Mikati explained that international support for Lebanon should not only include immediate humanitarian assistance, but should focus on comprehensive medium- to long-term recovery efforts, saying in this context, that this approach should aim to rebuild vital infrastructure, restore economic and social stability, support sustainable development, and ensure Lebanon's resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

He considered that UN Security Council Resolution 1701, in its current form, remains the cornerstone of stability and security in southern Lebanon, indicating that it is a position "widely supported, especially by France."

Mikati also highlighted that the full and immediate implementation of this resolution by Lebanon and Israel would preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and provide security on Lebanon's southern borders that could allow displaced communities to return to their areas.