Tammie Lynne's Debut Novel“In The Dead Of Night” Receives Critical Acclaim Nationwide

OLIVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tammie Lynne 's debut novel, In the Dead of Night , published in March 2024, has quickly garnered critical acclaim across the nation. Reviewers are praising the emerging author for her thrilling plots and heart-pounding twists that keep readers on the edge of their seats.Tammie Lynne is making waves in the literary world with her action-packed, suspenseful story that combines elements of romance. It's a that draws readers in but also captures the hearts of her growing fan base.After over 40 years of honing her craft through short stories, articles, blogs, and poetry, Tammie fulfilled a promise to her late mother in 2017 to publish her first novel.“Writing is in my blood. My mother was a writer, and I am proud to follow in her footsteps, using my own voice. I've been writing since I was a kid and professionally since my early 20s,” Tammie shares.Critics have noted the vivid descriptions that populate her narratives, reflecting her love of the outdoors. "Drawing inspiration from her passion for hiking in the rainforests of BC, kayaking on the Thompson River, and swimming in local lakes, Tammie's connection to the natural world infuses her stories with authenticity and depth, creating immersive reading experiences," remarked one reviewer. Another, K. Moore, said, "She used real places-places I have been to. I definitely got caught up in the storyline and found it to be believable... I could really enjoy a series written by Tammie Lynne."In In the Dead of Night, readers are introduced to Tammy Mitchel, a strong protagonist who must help save the only man she has ever truly loved while navigating the complexities of family loyalty and national duty.For those interested in diving into this gripping tale, In the Dead of Night is available for purchase on Amazon.About Tammie LynneTammie Lynne is a full-time author who has been writing since she was a kid. However, she began writing professionally during her early 20s.For media inquiries, please contact:Facebook:Website:

