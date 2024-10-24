Personetics Hits Key Milestone: Empowering over 150 Million Monthly Users with 1.2 Billion Insights for Financial Well-Being

(MENAFNEditorial) Bank customers worldwide save $2.4 billion annually thanks to Personetics



NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 -- Personetics, the global leader in AI-powered personalized engagement solutions for institutions, today announced a significant milestone in its growth and impact across its global user base. The company now empowers over 150 million active monthly banking customers with 1.2 billion monthly insights, illustrating data-driven personalization's powerful role in improving financial wellness and decision-making.



Personetics serves more than 130 financial institutions worldwide, including 18 of the top 40 banks in North America. The company's actionable, real-time financial insights have received an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from customers, demonstrating their high value on personalized financial guidance.



"We're not just growing in numbers; we're making a real difference in people's financial lives," said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. "The key is using technology to transform raw transactional data into actionable insights that truly benefit both consumers and SMBs/SMEs. When banks present information to customers, it should help them understand their entire financial picture and offer clear steps to improve it. This perspective redefines the bank's role, elevating it from a passive holder of wealth to an active architect of financial success."



Given today's tough economy, the impact of these insights on each family is significant: Consumers are saving an average of $2,400per year.



Ziv added, "We are empowering people to make smarter financial choices. By leveraging advanced AI and analytical models, we're democratizing financial advice—making it accessible to millions who may not otherwise have access to this level of guidance. This empowers customers and helps banks drive better financial outcomes for their customers."



"The result is a win-win," he continued. "Customers experience improved financial well-being, while banks see higher engagement, increased product adoption, and greater lifetime customer value. This symbiotic relationship drives mutual success and strengthens the bond between banks and their customers."



"Our platform is turning banks into proactive financial allies," Ziv explained. "By analyzing billions of transactions in real-time, we're helping banks offer timely, relevant, and actionable advice that customers truly value. This directly supports our mission to empower financial institutions to maximize the value of every customer interaction through data-driven personalization."



Personetics offers a comprehensive end-to-end platform that gives banks everything they need to enhance their client's financial wellness, helping them make smarter decisions. The Personetics suite, including Personetics Engage, Enrich, Act, and Engagement Builder, covers the entire customer financial journey—from advanced Personal Financial Management and goal-based savings to automated financial journeys, data enrichment, and categorization for both retail and small business banking customers.







