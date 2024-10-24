Trapwire Achieves Fedramp® High Authorization And Migrates To Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrapWire Inc., a leading provider of advanced threat detection and security intelligence solutions, today announced its successful attainment of Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization. This significant milestone highlights TrapWire's commitment to providing secure and reliable solutions that meet the stringent security requirements of U.S. federal agencies and other public sector organizations.The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide initiative that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. With FedRAMP High Authorization, TrapWire's cloud-based threat detection platform is now validated to handle sensitive, high-impact federal data such as law enforcement operations, public safety measures, and national security assets. The platform's AI-driven analytics capabilities allow agencies to detect potential threats before they escalate, providing an essential layer of protection.“Our clients rely on our systems to protect against threats posed by terrorist organizations, hostile foreign intelligence services, insider threats, and criminal organizations,” said Dan Botsch, President of TrapWire.“We have been successful because we have earned the trust of the organizations we are privileged to serve. The significant investment made in attaining FedRAMP High Authorization is a sign of our continued commitment to our clients and reflects our dedication to protecting their personnel, assets, and sensitive data.”In conjunction with this achievement, TrapWire is migrating its platform to the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud, a dedicated cloud environment tailored to meet federal government needs. Microsoft Azure Government Cloud provides secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, fully compliant with U.S. government regulations, offering unparalleled data security and privacy protections. By leveraging the Azure Government Cloud, TrapWire's platform will provide enhanced performance, scalability, and security, empowering federal, state, local and tribal agencies to protect critical infrastructure, personnel, and assets with innovative threat detection and intelligence capabilities.“FedRAMP High Authorization, combined with the move to the Azure Government Cloud, ensures our ability to meet or exceed the strict cybersecurity requirements of our federal clients while positioning us to scale quickly to address the growing threats these organizations face,” explained Paul Chadha, Director of Products and Technology at TrapWire.“Part of the value we deliver is the ability to link threats detected by TrapWire users at thousands of locations across the globe. Our ability to scale rapidly will significantly improve our clients' ability to detect threats before they have a chance to strike.”TrapWire received FedRAMP High Authorization with the support of the U.S. Department of State and the Army Criminal Investigation Division.For more information about TrapWire and its solutions on the Azure Government Cloud, visit or contact us at ....About TrapWire:TrapWire is a leading provider of advanced threat detection and security intelligence solutions, designed to mitigate risks to physical assets and personnel. Powered by AI and real-time data analytics, TrapWire delivers actionable intelligence that enables proactive threat detection and response across public and private sector organizations.

