EC Enforces Exit Poll Ban Ahead Of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly Elections And Bypolls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Election Commission has prohibited the release of exit by outlets or in any other manner during the Assembly in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and bypolls in two Parliamentary and 48 legislative constituencies under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an official notification said on Monday, October 21, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commissio , having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 A.M. on 13.11.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 P.M. on 20.11.2024 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye-elections, shall be prohibited,” the notification read.

The notification further said that“displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye-elections.”

"Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both," the notification added.

Notably, it is a routine exercise by the EC during elections to ensure a level playing field.

It is important to note that Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20. Results of both the Assembly elections will be announced on November 23. Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13.