Cruzeiro And Lanús Draw 1-1 In Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final First Leg
10/24/2024 9:00:16 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, Cruzeiro faced Lanús in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals at Mineirão. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Cruzeiro missing the chance to gain an aggregate advantage.
Kaio Jorge scored for the Brazilian side, while Ramiro Carrera equalized for the Argentine team. This result means Cruzeiro must win by a single goal in the decisive second leg to secure a spot in the tournament's final.
If the second match also ends in a draw, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout. The victor will face either Corinthians or Racing in the championship match.
The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday at 7:00 PM (Brasília time) at Estádio Cidade de Lanús. Before that, Cruzeiro will play against Athletico-PR on Saturday at 6:30 PM at Ligga Arena as part of the 31st round of Série A.
Meanwhile, Lanús will visit Tucuman on Sunday at 9:15 PM at Estadio Monumental José Fierro for the second phase of the Argentine Championship.
Lanús initially took the lead 27 minutes into the first half, but their goal was disallowed. Marcelino Moreno's free-kick from the right found Gonzalo Pérez, who headed it to Walter Bou for a finish.
However, VAR detected an offside earlier in the play. Cruzeiro broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half.
Goalkeeper Nahuel Losada saved Matheus Vital's shot from outside the box, but the ball fell to Kaio Jorge, who capitalized on the rebound to score.
Lanús leveled the score in the 73rd minute. Marcelino Moreno delivered a corner from the right, finding Ramiro Carrera at the far post. Carrera evaded his marker and scored, bringing parity to the match.
