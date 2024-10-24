GDL Connect Expands Services For US Companies Seeking Seamless Nearshore Staffing Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GDL Connect's office building in Guadalajara, Mexico

GDL Connect's modern, fully-equipped office space in Guadalajara, Mexico

The staffing agency provides top-tier talent and services-hiring, training, oversight, systems setup, and ongoing support-in Guadalajara's thriving hub

- Miguel Narvaez, CEO of GDL ConnectLA VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GDL Connect , a United States company specializing in customizable nearshore staffing solutions, today announced a major expansion to help businesses across the United States tap into the vast talent pool in Guadalajara, Mexico. The staffing agency empowers companies to focus on growth while building high-performing teams in Mexico, seamlessly extending their workforce.Guadalajara has become a hub for nearshoring, offering a highly skilled and diverse talent base across industries such as engineering, IT, finance, marketing, and more. The city's strategic location-just a short flight from many U.S. cities-and its cultural alignment with the United States make it an ideal destination for businesses looking to scale their teams without compromising quality or efficiency.“We are excited to expand our services and provide U.S. companies with a reliable nearshore staffing solution that combines top talent with modern infrastructure,” said Miguel Narvaez, CEO of GDL Connect.“Guadalajara is a city of innovation, and by helping businesses integrate with the local workforce, we're creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration across borders.”Key advantages of GDL Connect's new offerings and core services include:(1) Direct Employee Integration: GDL Connect allows U.S. businesses to hire staff in Mexico who report directly to them, ensuring seamless collaboration and team integration. Employees are considered an extension of the U.S.-based team, working within the same time zone and sharing similar workplace values and culture.(2) State-of-the-Art Office Spaces: GDL Connect provides modern, fully-equipped office spaces in Guadalajara that foster a productive and innovative work environment. These offices are also available for U.S. executives to use when visiting their teams in Mexico, ensuring smooth in-person collaboration and training sessions.(3) Cost-Effective Staffing Solutions: By leveraging the talent in Guadalajara, GDL Connect helps U.S. businesses reduce their operational costs without sacrificing the quality of talent. Companies gain access to a highly educated and skilled workforce, thanks to GDL's 80+ universities and diverse educational programs.(4) End-to-End Support: GDL Connect manages all the logistical and administrative aspects of hiring and operating in Mexico, from setting up office spaces to handling legal and compliance matters, allowing businesses to focus on building and managing their teams with ease.About GDL ConnectGDL Connect is a U.S. nearshore staffing company with operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. The company specializes in providing businesses in the United States with direct access to top talent in Mexico. Through a combination of modern office spaces, strategic hiring, and personalized support, GDL Connect empowers companies to build, manage, and scale their teams seamlessly across borders. For more information, visit .

