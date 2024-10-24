The Shyft Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expanded gross margin to 20.4%, up 210 basis points year-over-year

Blue Arc Class 4 vehicle now in production with first customer deliveries expected in the fourth quarter Maintained full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $45 to $50 million; positioned for significant growth in 2025 NOVI, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Shyft Group, (NASDAQ: SHYF ) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023:



Sales of $194.1 million, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 3.6%, from $201.3 million

Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.13 per share; third quarter 2023 net income included a tax benefit of $2.0 million, primarily due to favorable adjustments for R&D tax credits

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million, or 7.4% of sales, an increase of $3.3 million, from $11.0 million, or 5.5% of sales; results include $6.1 million of EV program related costs versus $7.6 million in the prior year

Adjusted net income of $6.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2023 Consolidated backlog1 of $345.4 million as of September 30, 2024, down $119.0 million, or 25.6%, compared to $464.4 million as of September 30, 2023 "We are improving performance by the execution of our operational framework as we achieved adjusted EBITDA growth of 31% year-over-year. The Shyft team is highly engaged in driving operational and commercial improvements and we are seeing it in our results," said John Dunn, President and CEO. 2024 Financial Outlook

"In the quarter, Shyft delivered improved financial results while progressing key strategic initiatives, including the acquisition and initial integration of Independent Truck Upfitters. Our balance sheet remains solid as we achieved net leverage of 2.2x, which was meaningfully below our expectations for the third quarter. Based on our expected fourth quarter performance, we anticipate further improvement of our balance sheet and liquidity as we enter 2025, providing flexibility to invest capital going forward," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. Full-year 2024 outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales of approximately $800 million; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $45 to $50 million, including EV spending of $20 to $25 million

Net income of $2.6 to $6.9 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 20%

Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.20

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.50

Capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million Free cash flow of approximately $30 million Dunn concluded, "Our team is committed to meeting our financial goals for the year and maintaining financial strength heading into 2025. As we integrate ITU and start Blue Arc production, the team is energized by Shyft's future growth prospects and opportunities to deliver value through a one Shyft mindset. Overall, while the operating environment is highly dynamic, Shyft is well positioned to grow profitably as end-markets turn more positive."

Footnote: 1.)

Consolidated backlog does not reflect Blue Arc order activity

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Shyft Group will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast:

Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international)

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup .

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2024 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. More information about factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, which are available at or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Sydney Machesky

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

586.413.4112

INVESTORS

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

[email protected]

248.727.3755

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $





21,440

$





9,957 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $496 and $276 99,255

79,573 Contract assets 32,237

50,305 Inventories 108,931

105,135 Other receivables - chassis pool agreements 31,592

34,496 Other current assets 6,364

7,462 Total current assets 299,819

286,928







Property, plant and equipment, net 83,773

83,437 Right of use assets – operating leases 40,524

45,827 Goodwill 64,902

48,880 Intangible assets, net 60,724

45,268 Net deferred tax asset 17,310

17,300 Other assets 2,382

2,409 TOTAL ASSETS $



569,434

$



530,049 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $





80,697

$



99,855 Accrued warranty 8,827

7,231 Accrued compensation and related taxes 17,204

13,526 Contract liabilities 6,024

4,756 Operating lease liability 9,881

10,817 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 10,659

11,965 Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements 31,592

34,496 Current portion of long-term debt 248

185 Total current liabilities 165,132

182,831







Other non-current liabilities 9,028

8,184 Long-term operating lease liability 32,377

36,724 Long-term debt, less current portion 110,234

50,144 Total liabilities 316,771

277,883 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) -

- Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 34,482 and

34,303 outstanding 98,888

93,705 Retained earnings 153,775

158,461 Total shareholders' equity 252,663

252,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $



569,434

$



530,049

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



































Sales

$ 194,075



$ 201,325



$ 584,744



$ 669,865

Cost of products sold



154,468





164,557





470,488





547,419

Gross profit



39,607





36,768





114,256





122,446



































Operating expenses:































Research and development



4,200





5,225





12,425





18,064

Selling, general and administrative



30,078





27,419





94,704





89,978

Total operating expenses



34,278





32,644





107,129





108,042



































Operating income



5,329





4,124





7,127





14,404



































Other income (expense)































Interest expense



(2,392)





(1,572)





(6,198)





(4,697)

Other income



138





15





315





209

Total other expense



(2,254)





(1,557)





(5,883)





(4,488)



































Income before income taxes



3,075





2,567





1,244





9,916

Income tax expense (benefit)



(48)





(1,951)





626





(965)

Net income



3,123





4,518





618





10,881

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





-





-





32



































Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc.

$ 3,123



$ 4,518



$ 618



$ 10,913



































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.02



$ 0.31

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.02



$ 0.31



































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



34,474





34,604





34,399





34,863

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



34,651





34,637





34,527





34,985



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 618

$ 10,881

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization

14,488



12,360

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

5,672



5,187

Loss on disposal of assets

167



132

Deferred income taxes

(9)



(614)

Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets

7,454



62,730

Changes in inventories

6,949



(15,039)

Changes in accounts payable

(21,509)



(25,194)

Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes

3,678



1,693

Changes in accrued warranty

1,596



(844)

Changes in other assets and liabilities

(1,888)



(6,474)

Net cash provided by operating activities

17,216



44,818















Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,482)



(16,143)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

91



100

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(48,631)



(500)

Net cash used in investing activities

(60,022)



(16,543)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from long-term debt

135,000



100,000

Payments on long-term debt

(75,000)



(101,000)

Payments of dividends

(5,222)



(5,392)

Purchase and retirement of common stock

-



(19,083)

Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards

(489)



(4,472)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

54,289



(29,947)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,483



(1,672)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,957



11,548

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,440

$ 9,876



















The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)









Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)























Business Segments























Fleet Vehicles



Specialty



Eliminations &

















& Services



Vehicles



Other



Consolidated





Fleet vehicle sales $ 87,773

$ -

$ -

$ 87,773





Motorhome chassis sales



-





11,194





-



11,194





Other specialty vehicle sales



-





66,983





850



67,833





Aftermarket parts and accessories sales



18,087





9,188





-



27,275





Total Sales $ 105,860

$ 87,365

$ 850

$ 194,075







































Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,828

$ 16,146

$ (11,630) $ 14,344







The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)













Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)



























Business Segments























Fleet Vehicles



Specialty



Eliminations &

















& Services



Vehicles



Other



Consolidated





Fleet vehicle sales $ 108,491

$ -

$ -

$ 108,491





Motorhome chassis sales



-





20,519





-



20,519





Other specialty vehicle sales



-





50,557





444



51,001





Aftermarket parts and accessories sales



15,768





5,546





-



21,314





Total Sales $ 124,259

$ 76,622

$ 444

$ 201,325







































Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,977

$ 15,988

$ (12,977)

$ 10,988





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)





Sept. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024





Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 267,952

$ 294,586 $ 356,089

$ 325,003 $ 383,448

Specialty Vehicles



77,456



59,856



83,334





84,269

80,983

Total Backlog $ 345,408

$ 354,442 $ 439,423

$ 409,272 $ 464,431









































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2024 % of sales

2023 % of sales Net income $





3,123 1.6

%

$

4,518 2.2

% Add (subtract):











Restructuring and other related charges 186



58

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 1,225



149

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,188



2,097

CEO transition -



235

Tax effect of adjustments (665)



(363)

Adjusted net income $



6,057 3.1

%

$

6,694 3.3

%











Net income $



3,123 1.6

%

$



4,518 2.2

% Add (subtract):











Depreciation and amortization 5,278



4,310

Income tax benefit (48)



(1,951)

Interest expense 2,392



1,572

EBITDA $



10,745 5.5

%

$

8,449 4.2

% Add:











Restructuring and other related charges 186



58

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 1,225



149

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,188



2,097

CEO transition

-



235

Adjusted EBITDA $

14,344 7.4

%

$

10,988 5.5

%











Diluted net earnings per share $





0.09



$



0.13

Add (subtract):











Restructuring and other related charges -



-

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 0.04



-

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06



0.06

CEO transition -



0.01

Tax effect of adjustments (0.01)



(0.01)

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $



0.18



$



0.19



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, The Shyft Group, Inc.

2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 17,216

$ 44,818

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,482)



(16,143)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

91



100

Free cash flow $ 5,825

$ 28,775



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Outlook





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 The Shyft Group, Inc.



Low

Mid

High Income from continuing operations



$





2,600

$





4,750

$





6,900 Add:















Depreciation and amortization



21,000

20,450

19,900 Interest expense



8,400

8,400

8,400 Taxes



640

1,195

1,750 EBITDA



$





32,640

$





34,795

$





36,950 Add:















Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

12,360

12,705

13,050 Adjusted EBITDA



$





45,000

$





47,500

$





50,000















Earnings per share



$







0.07

$







0.14

$







0.20 Add:















Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

0.35

0.36

0.37 Less tax effect of adjustments



(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.07) Adjusted earnings per share



$







0.35

$







0.43

$







0.50

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED