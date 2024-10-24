New Report Details Reductions In Addiction Stigma In Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Addiction Policy Forum (APF), in collaboration with Governor DeWine's RecoveryOhio initiative, the Ohio Department of Mental and Addiction Services, and the University of Delaware released a case study detailing the outcomes of a community anti-stigma intervention delivered throughout Ohio.

Addiction Policy Forum's anti-stigma program, Responding to Addiction, was deployed in Ohio to increase addiction literacy, correct misconceptions about addiction, and reduce stigma. Through the program, participants learn the science of addiction, evidence-based treatment options, and how to address substance use disorders.

Conducted by the University of Delaware, the study took place between August 2023 and May 2024 across 13 sites to determine the intervention's outcomes. The evaluation included 213 participants and measured addiction knowledge, confidence in responding to a substance use disorder (SUD), and levels of stigma, including stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination.

Results from the study were statistically significant and showed that the program:



Increased addiction literacy, among participants, which includes:



knowledge about substance use disorder treatment and recovery, including evidence-based medications and behavioral therapies;



understanding of signs and symptoms and levels of severity of a substance use disorder;



comprehension of risk factors in the development of a substance use disorder and how to prevent addiction; and

knowledge about how to engage someone with a substance use disorder.



Decreased addiction stigma among participants, including:





reductions in stereotypes, the inaccurate beliefs or thoughts about individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder;



reductions in prejudice, the negative feelings or emotions towards individuals with a substance use disorder; and reduced discrimination intent, the negative or unjust treatment of patients in treatment or recovery from a substance use disorder.

"Through the Responding to Addiction program, we are committed to enhancing understanding of addiction and dismantling misconceptions. By equipping Ohioans with a deeper grasp of addiction and the tools to address substance use disorders, we take a crucial step toward reducing stigma and fostering a more supportive community for those in need," said Aimee Shadwick, Director of RecoveryOhio.

“The data show that participants had lower stigma manifestations, including stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination, after completing the Responding to Addiction program,” says Dr. Valerie Earnshaw, Associate Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Delaware.“Improving knowledge, addressing misinformation, and reducing stigma among communities, not just among people experiencing addiction, is critically important.”

"The consequences of stigma are substantial. Research has found that individuals who experience stigma due to addiction are more likely to continue engaging in substance use and have greater delayed treatment access and higher dropout rates. And stigma prevents struggling people from reaching out for help and isolates families,” shared Jessica Hulsey, Executive Director of the Addiction Policy Forum.“The study shows that Addiction Policy Forum's new anti-stigma intervention can improve addiction literacy and reduce stigma. We are grateful to RecoveryOhio and Governor Mike DeWine for their leadership in addressing stigma and improving addiction literacy.”

The full case study is available here .

About Addiction Policy Forum:

The Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Bethesda, MD with resources and services in every state. Our vision is to eliminate addiction as a major health problem.

Founded in 2015, our strategic priorities include helping patients and families in crisis, ending the stigma around addiction, expanding prevention and early intervention, increasing the uptake of evidence-based practice and advancing patient-led research. More information on our mission and projects is available at our website, .

RecoveryOhio

RecoveryOhio is Governor DeWine's initiative dedicated to improving lives affected by substance use disorders and mental health issues in Ohio. It focuses on promoting recovery through effective treatment options, expanding access to resources, raising public awareness, coordinating efforts among stakeholders, and supporting prevention programs. To learn more visit:

Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at