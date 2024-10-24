Japan Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 111 Existing And 43 Upcoming Data Centers With Tokyo Dominating
Date
10/24/2024 7:02:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan's existing data center capacity is over 1.6 GW on full build, which is almost 80% of the country's upcoming capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated in Tokyo.
NTT Communications Corporation is the country's largest data center Operator, followed by Equinix and AirTrunk. Tokyo dominates Japan's upcoming data center market with more than 60% of the total power capacity.
This database (Excel) product covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 111 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (111 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
AGS AirTrunk ARTERIA Networks Corporation Asia Pacific Land (APL) AT TOKYO Canon IT Solutions Colt Data Centre Services CTC CyrusOne Cyxtera Technologies Digital Edge-Hulic Edge Centres Equinix ESR Fujitsu Gaw Capital & GDS Services GLP (Ada Infrastructure) Goodman IDC Frontier Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan MC Digital Realty MIRAIT Technologies Corporation NEC netXDC (SCSK) NEXTDC NTT Communications Corporation OneAsia Network OPTAGE Princeton Digital Group Qualysite Technologies SAKURA internet SC Zeus Data Centers Skyy Development SoftBank & IDC Frontier ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) STACK Infrastructure Telehouse (KDDI) TIS INTEC Group Vantage Data Centers Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108815156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.