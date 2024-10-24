Uniting Global Minds: Doing Business In Singapore, Asia, & The United Arab Emirates Roundtable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The strategic partners, The Roosevelt Group, Mad About Consulting, Digiconfex, The Corporate Group, and Zone 7 in Dubai, UAE

Jaslyin Qiyu, Managing Director of Mad About Marketing Consulting shares consumer insights and power of marketing in Singapore and Asia

Event organized by Mad About Consulting and The Roosevelt Media Group, underscored the importance of global trade bridges between Singapore and the UAE

- Jaslyin QiyuDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 18th, a round-table event organized by Mad About Consulting and The Roosevelt Media Group , underscored the importance of building global trade bridges from Singapore, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates and showcased the power of innovative marketing strategies. An international attendance from countries such as the USA, Singapore, Asia, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates highlighted the event's international appeal. The strategic partners - Digiconfex, The Corporate Group, and Zone 7-played an integral role in the event's success.Held at Zone 7, a premier venue adjacent to the Dubai Mall and overseeing the Burj Khalifa, the round-table event provided an opportunity for key business leaders to have an insightful discussions regarding doing business in Singapore, Asia, and The United Arab Emirates.Key discussions spearheaded by industry leaders included "Doing Business in Singapore and Asia" led by Mad About Marketing Consulting Managing Director, Jaslyin Qiyu, and "Doing Business in The United Arab Emirates," led by Adel Alawadi, Executive Chairman of The Corporate Group. Each executive provided invaluable insights and fostered robust discussions aimed at facilitating business growth and cooperation between the UAE and Singapore.“We are witnessing how the borders in business are rapidly diminishing. We're delighted to support and welcome global businesses to the region, especially in events like this. The synergies between these markets are growing, and we're excited to be part of this dynamic transformation.” -Adel Alawadhi, co-founder and Chairman of The Corporate Group“As a firm believer in the power of people, platforms and partnerships, I am excited about the potential of events like these to create a conducive business environment for both established and new businesses alike to exchange ideas, insights and build valuable connections beyond just a touch-and-go basis across the two regions of Asia and UAE.” – Jaslyin Qiyu, Managing Director of Mad About Marketing Consulting"At the Roosevelt Media Group, we are committed to building bridges that cultivate business relationships and foster economically valuable transactions between key markets. This event serves as a crucial enabler for economic diplomacy and the sharing of vital information. We believe in creating opportunities that not only encourage business growth but also contribute to the broader goal of global collaboration." -- Chairman of The Roosevelt Media Group Adam Roosevelt"As a premier luxury business center and incubator, Zone 7 is delighted to host this event. We believe that the UAE and the wider region offer a welcoming environment for global businesses. We're excited to connect entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to thrive in this dynamic market." - Mansour Zaman Foroozmand, owner of Zone 7 Business Incubator and Business Center“DIGITALCONFEX is excited to continue empowering its attendees and global partners with valuable insights, connections, and support to thrive in global markets. Henceforth, we foster collaborations that drive innovation, investment and sustainable growth across the global regions. This had unlocked new avenues for strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange and economic transformation.” - Meetali Batra Joshi, CEO of DIGITALCONFEXThis event not only reinforced international ties but also set a new precedent for future collaborations in digital marketing, technology, and trade. The strategic alliances and insights shared during this conference promise to stimulate continuous growth and opportunities across global markets particularly Asia, Singapore, and The United Arab Emirates.About Mad About Consulting:In the dynamic B2B and B2C landscape, where every business seeks to carve its unique identity, Mad About Marketing Consulting transcends conventional marketing boundaries. Mad About Marketing Consulting is a boutique firm that offers B2B and B2C marketing advisory, go-to-market and market expansion strategies for corporates and SMEs across of Asia Pacific. For more information, visit madaboutmarketingconsultingContact: ...About The Roosevelt Media Group:With a presence in both the U.S.A and Dubai, The Roosevelt Media Group specializes in creating high-impact events and media coverage to drive cross-border trade and business.About Digiconfex:A leading conference organizer, Digiconfex connects diverse industry professionals for business development, showcasing, and networking.About The Corporate Group:An Emirati conglomerate, The Corporate Group delivers innovative business solutions and consultancy services throughout the GCC region.About Zone 7:An innovative hub in the heart of Dubai, Zone 7 serves as a catalyst for startup growth and international business expansion.

