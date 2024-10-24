(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Property & Casualty Insurance - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands Property & Casualty Insurance Market size is estimated at USD 72.67 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 96.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The insurance sector in the Netherlands is rapidly changing due to social, economic, and technological trends. Property and casualty insurance in the Netherlands has faced limited growth opportunities over the years due to market saturation. Fierce competition exists among the property and casualty insurance market players, creating pressure on premiums and profits.

Motor vehicle and fire insurance are the two most significant segments of Netherland property and casualty insurance, covering more than 60% of the total non-life insurance market. Motor vehicle insurance is the single largest segment.

The Netherlands' total life and non-life insurance premiums amount to about 4% of the country's GDP. The individual sector's premiums are comparable. The insurance industry is relatively small compared to the banks' and pension funds' balance sheet totals. The premium volume for most property and casualty insurance lines increased in past years.

Netherlands Property and Casualty Insurance Market Trends

Motor Insurance is the Largest Segment of the Market

Motor insurance is the largest segment of the Netherlands property and casualty insurance market. The growth in the motor insurance premium can be explained by the increase in more expensive electric vehicles. The cost of claims also decreased for the year. The reduced cost of claims is attributed to the reduced traffic density in the COVID period. Across the whole year, the intensity of the traffic was at 80% compared to the previous year's. Due to the lower cost, motor insurance achieved a positive result after many years, where the combined ratio was below 100, denoting profitability for the segment.

E-commerce Industry Working as a Catalyst to the Market

As e-commerce continues to grow, so does the need for cyber insurance. With more and more transactions taking place online, there's a growing need for coverage to protect against cyber risks, data breaches, and other digital threats. E-commerce companies often operate with complex supply chains. Natural disasters, geopolitical events, or other supply chain disruptions can increase the need for insurance coverage to protect against these risks. The high volume of online transactions introduces risks related to payment processing, fraudulent activities, and transaction disputes. E-commerce companies may turn to insurance solutions to protect against financial losses arising from these risks.

Netherlands Property and Casualty Insurance Industry Overview

The property and casualty insurance market in the Netherlands is moderately consolidated. With the consolidation trend, the number of insurers supervised by the regulatory authority DNB is decreasing. The three leading non-life insurers hold almost 50% of the market share; the remainder is divided among more than 60 players. Some of the major players include Achmea schadeverzekeringen N.V, Nationale-nederlanden schadeverzekering maatschappij N.V., ASR schadeverzekering N.V., N.V. Unive schade, Goudse, etc.

