CRA Hosts Workshop To Review ICT Competition Framework

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has hosted a workshop, engaging key Information and Communication (ICT) stakeholders as part of its ongoing review and update of Qatar's ICT competition framework.

This effort is part of CRA's strategic initiative to align its regulatory policies and regulations with the latest developments in the sector, while supporting the broader goals of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030.

The brought together representatives from various key players in the sector and entities, to gather insights and foster collaboration. During the workshop, attendees were briefed on CRA's approach to the framework review.

Additionally, the workshop provided an overview of key global ICT and digital trends, examining their regulatory implications and relevance to Qatar's economy and ICT sector.

During the event, CRA gave an overview of two key projects related to the framework review and their expected impact on the market. The first project focuses on revising the ex-ante Market Definition and Dominance Designation (MDDD) methodology and conducting a new market review cycle, aimed at assessing market dominance in a forward-looking manner - a condition where a company holds significant market power that can influence competition and market dynamics.

The second project centers on updating the ex-post Competition Policy, which reviews and regulates market behaviors as they occur, ensuring fair competition practices are upheld. Attendees were provided with details about expected timelines, planned tasks, and objectives for both projects.

Participants discussed the need to update the competition framework to ensure it remains adaptive to market changes, encourages innovation, and strengthens competitiveness. This engagement and stakeholder inputs are seen instrumental for CRA in building a comprehensive view and a deeper understanding of the local market competition landscape, as well as identifying emerging trends that will shape the sector's future.

CRA's workshop is part of the extensive collaborative approach aiming to leverage the insights of industry stakeholders to shape regulations and policies for a more competitive and innovative ICT sector in the State of Qatar.

This will support the broader goals of sustainable growth and digital transformation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.