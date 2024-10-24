Drink JAPAN 2024 Is Back With Expanded & Enhanced Zones

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan - Drink JAPAN 2024 is back this November 20–22, and it's bigger than ever. The 9th edition, set to return to Makuhari Messe, Japan, boasts of two expanded and enhanced zones ready to show off the latest to hundreds of professionals in attendance.



Organized by RX Japan Ltd., Drink JAPAN 2024 is the country's largest B-to-B tradeshow for beverage technologies, drink manufacturing, and liquid food development manufacturing. It is expected to garner *24,000 visitors in its upcoming edition, alongside *400 exhibitors from both the local and international scene.



Advancing Zones at Drink JAPAN 2024



This year's edition of Drink JAPAN will still comprise of its well-established zones-Production & Brewing Zone, Packaging Materials Zone, Ingredients Zone, and Craft Beer Zone-all while advancing the latter two. The show recognizes the continuous evolution of the market; hence, the move to further its features only solidifies its leading position in the industry.



The Ingredients Zone for Drink JAPAN 2024 will be expanded to include more components for product development. Additional to the existing merchandise offerings, the zone now carries natural fruit juices, probiotics, superfoods, and a wide variety of functional food ingredients.



On the other hand, the enhanced Craft Beer Zone will exhibit both domestic and international brewing technologies as a response to Japan's growing market for craft beer. This is supplemented with expert forums, sharing the secrets of the trade and hit product developments for beer production.



A Multitude of Benefits for Visitors



Visitors of Drink JAPAN can enjoy free registrations to the exhibition, and VIP registration for managers and above also garners them access to the exclusive lounge. Also, they can access to concurrent shows-FOODTech Week Tokyo and Restaurant Innovation Week Tokyo. Seats for *90 conference sessions are available for reservations, which allows visitors to learn from experts in the fields.



With unprecedented access and countless opportunities for networking and learning, B-to-B deals for professionals in attendance are not impossible to happen. Not to mention, staying ahead of the curve is effortless for visitors as they get a chance to experience the best innovations and acquire the best solutions for drink production.



Exhibiting to a Wider, Verified Audience



Exhibitors are also assured of advantages as Drink JAPAN 2024 gathers the leading minds in the industry and fosters a community where gaining clients, both from local and global regions, is done with ease.



Demonstrating their latest advancements is a definite benefit, with *24,000 visitors expected to witness it, garnering a unique advertising opportunity to introduce their products to a verified audience. Special promotions are available for exhibiting brands through unique mailers, promotional segments on Japanese publications and media, and direct show performance feedback through the exhibitor dashboard system.



These and more await exhibitors at Drink JAPAN 2024. Just take it from a previous exhibitor, Mr. Cho Chang Ho of EUEALBIOTECH CO., LTD. (Korea), who said,“Drink JAPAN is a chance to engage in meaningful conversations with global customers from China, Taiwan, and Europe!”



Stay Ahead of the Curve with Drink JAPAN 2024



Drink JAPAN 2024 is a must-attend event this November, whether you're a visitor or exhibitor. The great number of opportunities readily available for learning, networking, and experiencing the newest machinery and products for drink manufacturing speaks to the unmissable quality of this show.



Staying ahead of the curve is astoundingly easy when you join Japan's largest B-to-B tradeshow for beverage technologies. Learn more about Drink JAPAN 2024 at

