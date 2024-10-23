Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTCQB: FUAPF) Is 'One To Watch'
Upstream Listing – GCAC began trading on Upstream in October 2024, expanding its global market access.
Strategic Partnerships – Partnered with the Grunt Style Foundation in September 2024, enhancing veteran engagement.
Streaming Services – Launched CGTV in September 2024, providing a legal advertising platform for cannabis companies.
bond Launch – In July 2024, GCAC introduced BOND on the Efixii Uplift platform, enabling secure, blockchain-driven consumer engagement.
NFT Couponing – Launched Uplift NFT Coupons in March 2024, enabling personalized, verifiable promotions for cannabis brands while complying with legal advertising restrictions.
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTCQB: FUAPF) is committed to improving the lives of medical cannabis patients, particularly veterans, through a blockchain-powered technology model. The Efixii Uplift platform provides an end-to-end data chain ensuring transparency and efficacy in cannabis products from cultivation to consumption. This Layer -2 Ethereum blockchain platform strengthens the relationship between cannabis brands, retailers and consumers, driving trust and better health outcomes for veterans.
As the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq become part of history, over 16 million veterans remain central to GCAC's mission. GCAC partners with leading veteran nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada, building trust within both the veteran community and the cannabis industry. Veterans are directed to...
