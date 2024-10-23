Four Dead, 14 Wounded In Terrorist Attack At Turkish Aerospace Company: Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Oct 24 (NNN-TRT) – Four people were killed and 14 others wounded, yesterday, in a attack at the production facility of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS), in Ankara, Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said.

Three of the were in critical condition, the told reporters on the site of the attack.

Yerlikaya noted that, two terrorists, a man and a woman, had been“neutralised” by security forces immediately after the attack, targeting the key defence complex in the outskirts of Ankara.

“We're working to identify the terrorists,” he said, adding, the information of the terrorists would be revealed once they are identified.

“I condemn this heinous attack. Our fight will continue with determination, until the last terrorist is neutralised,” the minister said.

According to footage published by the NTV,“several terrorists” came to the central gate of the complex on board a taxi, and began shooting at the guards with machine guns.

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.

The report said that, security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the complex, located in the Kahramankazan district of the capital, and the wounded have been transported to two different hospitals.

TUSAS is an important defence and aviation company in Türkiye. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other defence projects.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for similar actions in the past.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.– NNN-TRT