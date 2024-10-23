Comprehensive Study On The Global Textile Chemicals Market: Trends And Market Opportunities 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Textile Chemicals Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The textile chemicals market has also experienced strong growth recently. It is projected to grow from $23.98 billion in 2023 to $25.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can be attributed to the textile industry's expansion, consumer demand for diverse textiles, global fashion trends, regulatory compliance, and innovations in textile manufacturing.

How Big Is the Global Textile Chemicals Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The textile chemicals market is projected to grow significantly, reaching $32.43 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is attributed to sustainable textile production, technical textile applications, rising disposable income, globalization, and stringent quality standards. Key trends include the development of chemicals for digital printing, antimicrobial treatments, specialty chemicals for technical textiles, collaborations for sustainable research, and circular fashion initiatives.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Textile Chemicals Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

sample?id=5675&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Textile Chemicals Market?

The rise in demand for textiles is expected to drive the textile chemicals market. Textile chemicals optimize various stages of fiber production, yarn processing, and fabric finishing, enhancing efficiency and product quality.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/textile-chemicals-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Textile Chemicals Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, Formosa Organic Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Arkema SA, AkzoNobel NV, Wacker Chemie AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Croda International plc, Huntsman Corporation, CHT Group, Kemin Industries Inc., NICCA Chemical Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Textile Chemicals Market Size?

Technological advancements are gaining traction in the market, where companies are developing textiles using non-fluorinated water repellents and eco-friendly digital printing techniques.

How Is the Global Textile Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Coating And Sizing Chemicals, Finishing Agents, Colorants and Auxiliaries, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Yarn Lubricants, Bleaching Agents

2) By Fiber Type: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber

3) By Application: Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive Textile, Industrial Textile, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Textile Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the textile chemicals global market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the textile chemicals global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Textile Chemicals Market?

Textile chemicals involve applying fundamental chemistry to comprehend textiles and textile materials. Various textile chemicals, such as biocides, flame retardants, water repellents, bleaches, and emulsified oils, are employed for the functional and aesthetic enhancement of textiles, transforming them into useful and desirable products for manufacturers.

The Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Textile Chemicals Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into textile chemicals market size, textile chemicals market drivers and trends, textile chemicals global market major players, textile chemicals competitors' revenues, textile chemicals global market positioning, and textile chemicals market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Specialty Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

report/speciality-chemicals-global-market-report

Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills Global Market Report 2024

report/textile-and-fabric-finishing-and-fabric-coating-mills-global-market-report

Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2024

report/textile-dyes-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.