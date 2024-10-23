Global Technology Advisory Market Forecast: Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Technology Advisory Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The advisory market has seen steady growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $157.91 billion in 2023 to $164.48 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2%. Key drivers of growth include the necessity for digital transformation, cybersecurity threats, regulatory compliance, modernization of legacy systems, and advancements in data analytics and business intelligence.

How Big Is the Global Technology Advisory Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The technology advisory market is expected to see steady growth in the next few years, growing to $196.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is driven by the adoption of cloud computing, integration of AI and machine learning, emphasis on sustainable IT, e-commerce, and digital marketing strategies, as well as resilience planning. Major trends include sustainable technology practices, digital transformation roadmaps, guidance for 5G implementation, biometric technology advisory, and collaboration tools for remote work.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Technology Advisory Market?

The increasing need to streamline business operations and monitor IT investments is a key factor boosting the market. Technology consulting firms help integrate technology into business processes, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Technology Advisory Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Accenture plc, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Oracle Corporation, KPMG International Cooperative, Fujitsu Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, McKinsey & Company, BDO Global, The Boston Consulting Group Inc., Atos SE, Wipro Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Technology Advisory Market Size?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a major trend gaining momentum across various business processes. AI is a blend of technologies that enables machines to perceive, comprehend, and act. It assists businesses in solving problems, enhancing hardware infrastructure, managing big data, and providing flexible computing resources.

How Is the Global Technology Advisory Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Application development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data and Analytics, Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architechture, Other Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

3) By End Use: Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Government, Other End Uses

North America: The Leading Region in the Technology Advisory Market

North America was the largest region in the technology advisory market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global technology advisory market share. The regions covered in the technology advisory market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Technology Advisory Market?

Technology advisory encompasses services that provide guidance on creating technology strategies, ideation and prototyping, designing digital consulting services, and enhancing cybersecurity. These advisory services aid in formulating an effective IT strategy, aligning operations with corporate goals, investing in suitable technologies, adapting to the evolving IT landscape, staying updated with technological advancements, improving enterprise architecture, and managing IT expenses effectively.

The Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Technology Advisory Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into technology advisory market size, technology advisory market drivers and trends, technology advisory global market major players, technology advisory competitors' revenues, technology advisory global market positioning, and technology advisory market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

