Michael B. Serling Celebrates 80Th Birthday And 55 Years Of Legal Excellence And Philanthropy

Attorney & philanthropist Michael B. Serling celebrates two remarkable milestones in 2024: his 80th birthday and 55 years of dedication to the profession.

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed attorney and philanthropist Michael B. Serling celebrates two remarkable milestones in 2024: his 80th birthday and 55 years of dedication to the legal profession. Serling, founder of Serling & Abramson, P.C., is recognized as a trailblazer in asbestos litigation and an advocate for victims of asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma, lung cancer, and asbestosis.Since establishing his Birmingham-based law firm in 1970, Michael B. Serling has been a relentless force in fighting for justice for asbestos victims across Michigan and beyond. He was the first attorney in Michigan to file a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of a mesothelioma victim's family, paving the way for many more successful cases. Over the years, Serling & Abramson has expanded its representation to include victims from over 20 states and several countries. One of the firm's landmark achievements was representing over 300 Michigan school districts in a class-action lawsuit that resulted in a $120 million recovery to remove asbestos from public school buildings, ensuring safer environments for generations of students and staff.Reflecting on his career, Serling said, "It has been an honor to stand up for those who need a voice, and to seek justice for families devastated by asbestos-related illnesses. Over the last five decades, it has always been our mission to help support them in their time of need.”Beyond his legal accomplishments, Serling has earned widespread recognition for his philanthropic endeavors. Together with his wife Elaine, he has made significant contributions to Michigan State University (MSU), where they have supported Jewish life, culture, and education. Their major gift established the Michael and Elaine Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel , a key academic hub that fosters collaboration between MSU and Israeli and American scholars, supports research and study abroad opportunities for students, and advances the understanding of Jewish heritage, history, and tradition. The institute also educates campus-wide on Holocaust education and antisemitism.“We are incredibly proud to support MSU's leadership in Jewish Studies and connectivity with Israel,” said Serling, a proud MSU alumnus.“The institute has become a cornerstone of Jewish academic life on campus, and seeing it grow has been deeply rewarding.”In addition to their work with MSU, the Serlings have been long-time supporters of Tamarack Camps , where their contributions to the Elaine and Michael Serling Israeli Camper Program have impacted the lives of countless young people. The Serlings also support and serve many community organizations such as The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Beaumont (Corewell) Hospital Foundation, Zekelman Holocaust Center, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Zoological Society, Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF), Detroit Bar Foundation, and others.As he marks his 80th birthday, Serling remains active in his legal practice, continues to advocate for asbestos victims, and shows no signs of slowing down in his philanthropic efforts. His career and contributions exemplify the power of perseverance, passion, and a deep commitment to justice and community.About Michael B. SerlingMichael B. Serling is a leading attorney in asbestos litigation and the founder of Serling & Abramson, P.C., in Birmingham, Michigan. For 55 years, he has represented asbestos victims with a focus on mesothelioma, lung cancer, and asbestosis. In addition to his legal work, Serling is a dedicated philanthropist, with major contributions to Michigan State University's Jewish Studies Program, Tamarack Camps, and various Holocaust education and civil rights initiatives. He is widely respected for his commitment to justice, education, and community.

