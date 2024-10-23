(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recently published Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR) Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights leading SOAR platforms of the year that are empowering organizations to streamline operations and enhance incident response. The report's insights are based on user feedback from the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

SOAR enables organizations to streamline and enhance their cybersecurity posture by automating routine tasks, integrating data from various security tools, and coordinating incident responses efficiently. With cyberthreats becoming increasingly sophisticated, SOAR's ability to collect, analyze, and respond to threats in real time is crucial for reducing the workload on security teams and minimizing response times. Adopting SOAR is particularly important in a landscape of increasing cyberattacks, as it improves efficiency, scalability, and accuracy in managing security incidents.

Data from 210 end-user reviews on SoftwareReviews was used to identify the top SOAR software providers in the firm's 2024 SOAR Emotional Footprint report. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline security strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2024 S OAR Champions are as follows:



Splunk SOAR , 94 NEF, ranked high for saving users time.

Cortex XSOAR , 99 NEF, ranked high for being generous.

Swimlane , 93 NEF, ranked high for helping innovate. Tines , 99 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

Analyst Insight:

"Cyberattacks today use automation. You can't defend against automation with manual processes on defense. Adopting SOAR is crucial for businesses to enhance cybersecurity resilience, leveraging AI for improved threat detection and rapid incident response," says, Fred Chagnon , principal research director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Neglecting SOAR exposes organizations to increased vulnerabilities, including breaches and reputational damage, highlighting its importance in contemporary cybersecurity strategies. Embracing SOAR is not just a technological upgrade but a strategic necessity for comprehensive cybersecurity resilience."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.



