Yeshivas Limudei Hashem Society Shareholder Early Warning Filing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”), Yeshivas Limudei Hashem Society (“YLHS”), a non-for-profit charity organization controlled by Joseph Posen, President, announces that on October 23, 2024, YLHS disposed of 2,663,000 common shares (the“Common Shares”) in the capital of Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. (the“Company”).



Prior to the disposition, YLHS held an aggregate 8,285,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the disposition of Common Shares, YLHS now holds an aggregate of 5,622,000 Common Shares, representing 8.57% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition, YLHS has fallen below the 10% reporting threshold, therefore YLHS is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements and ceases to be an insider of the Company.



Mr. Posen and a company controlled by Mr. Posen may be deemed to be joint actors under NI 62-103. Mr. Posen and a company controlled by Mr. Posen hold an additional 410,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.62% of the outstanding shares. YLHS may, from time to time, depending on the market conditions and other factors, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company as YLHS may deem appropriate. A copy of the early warning report being filed by YLHS may be obtained on the Company's SEDAR profile or by contacting YLHS at (416) 869-7612.

Shimmy Posen

Garfinkle Biderman LLP

+ +1 416-869-1234

