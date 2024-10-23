Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about November 21, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2024.

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We believe our Company continues to be well positioned with strong capital and access to various liquidity sources. Our financial performance has been largely impacted by the unprecedented interest rate cycle and higher funding costs in response to the sustained increase in interest rates over the last 18-24 months. While it remains unclear whether the recent decrease in interest rates represents an end to this trend, the balance sheet is positioned to benefit from this decrease and the challenge will begin to subside as our liabilities begin to reprice lower. As we continue to manage the balance sheet in this uncertain interest rate environment, we remain focused on expense management initiatives to mitigate top line pressures and improve efficiencies over the Company's long-term. The Company also continues to focus on our core business to grow loans and deposits as well as retention of our customers. Total deposits increased $80.5 million, or 3.8%, and total loans increased $21.7 million, or 1.1%, from year-end. Our asset quality remains strong, with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.24% at September 30, 2024.”

Hagan concluded,“The Company is considered to be well-capitalized as defined by the regulators and we remain disciplined in our capital management strategies. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we repurchased 714,282 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price per share of $7.61. We continue to believe that buying back shares represents a prudent use of the Company's capital and we are pleased to be able to continue to return value to shareholders through share repurchases. Although the banking environment has been challenged, our capital management strategies have been critical to sustaining growth in book value per share, which increased $0.44, or 4.0%, while tangible book value per share increased $0.43, or 4.2%, to $10.73. The management team remains focused and well positioned to serve our community and to enhance shareholder value over the long term.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits

At September 30, 2024, total loans were $2.0 billion and increased $21.7 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in total loans was due to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $3.0 million, or 0.3%, an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $26.4 million, or 3.7%, partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $7.0 million, or 3.2%.

At September 30, 2024, total deposits were $2.2 billion and increased $80.5 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, decreased $8.3 million, or 0.5%, from $1.5 billion, or 71.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, to $1.5 billion, or 68.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2024. Time deposits increased $88.8 million, or 14.5%, from $611.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $700.2 million at September 30, 2024. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 94.6% at December 31, 2023 to 92.1% at September 30, 2024.

Liquidity

The Company's liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit relationships, cash, unencumbered securities, a diversified deposit base and access to diversified borrowing sources. At September 30, 2024, the Company had $1.1 billion in immediately available liquidity, compared to $615.0 million in uninsured deposits, or 27.7% of total deposits, representing a coverage ratio of 183%. Uninsured deposits of the Bank's customers are eligible for FDIC pass-through insurance if the customer opens an IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) account or a reciprocal time deposit through the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System (“CDARS”). IntraFi allows for up to $250.0 million per customer of pass-through FDIC insurance, which would more than cover each of the Bank's deposit customers if such customer desired to have such pass-through insurance.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $20.0 million, or 0.97% of total loans and 409.5% of nonperforming loans, compared to $20.3 million, or 1.00% of total loans and 315.6% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $4.9 million, or 0.24% of total loans, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. Total delinquent loans decreased $1.7 million, or 28.3%, from $6.0 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 to $4.3 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On June 10, 2024, the Company announced the completion of its previously authorized stock repurchase plan (the“2022 Plan”) pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock, as of the date the 2022 Plan was adopted. On May 22, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan (the“2024 Plan”) under which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares, or approximately 4.6%, of the Company's then-outstanding shares of common stock.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 244,441 shares of common stock under the 2024 Plan, with an average price per share of $8.18. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 714,282 shares of common stock with an average price per share of $7.61. As of September 30, 2024, there were 692,318 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2024 Plan.

The repurchase of shares under the stock repurchase program is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2024 Plan have been and will continue to be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company's management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2024 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value

The Company's book value per share was $11.40 at September 30, 2024 compared to $10.96 at December 31, 2023, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.43, or 4.2%, from $10.30 at December 31, 2023 to $10.73 at September 30, 2024. See pages 19-21 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

The Company reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income increased $258,000, or 1.8%, the provision for credit losses increased $1.2 million, non-interest income decreased $693,000, or 18.1%, and non-interest expense increased $92,000, or 0.6%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.29% and 3.19%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.55% and 6.03%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, increased $258,000, or 1.8%, to $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.0 million, or 3.9%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $780,000, or 6.3%.

The net interest margin was 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which was partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed to an increase in the net interest margin of seven basis points. Excluding the interest income attributed to the fair value hedge, the net interest margin was 2.33% and 2.35%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The fair value hedge is scheduled to mature in October of 2024.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, average interest-earning assets increased $40.6 million, or 1.7% to $2.4 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $21.5 million, or 1.1%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, $17.7 million, or 123.6%, and an increase in average other investments of $1.6 million, or 11.0%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, increased eight basis points from 2.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased six basis points to 0.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 0.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average cost of time deposits increased five basis points from 4.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased five basis points from 5.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $10.4 million, or 1.9%, from $548.8 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, to $559.2 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $941,000, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $294,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $609,000 and a reserve on unfunded loan commitments of $332,000. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans was due to changes in the economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology as well as growth in the loan portfolio. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. The increase in reserves on unfunded loan commitments was due to an increase in commercial real estate unfunded loan commitments of $33.5 million, or 20.7%, from $161.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $195.3 million at September 30, 2024. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $98,000, compared to net charge-offs of $10,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $693,000, or 18.1%, to $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Service charges and fees on deposits were $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three months ended June 30, 2024. Income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) decreased $32,000, or 6.4%, from the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $470,000, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported $74,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company sold $20.1 million in fixed rate residential loans to the secondary market and reported income from mortgage banking activities of $246,000 and did not have comparable income during the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $10,000 and $4,000, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a gain on non-marketable equity investments of $987,000 and did not have comparable gains or losses from non-marketable equity investments during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $92,000, or 0.6%, to $14.4 million from $14.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased $211,000, or 2.7%, to $8.1 million, software expenses increased $46,000, or 8.1%, data processing expense increased $23,000, or 2.7%, FDIC insurance expense increased $15,000, or 4.6%, and debit card and ATM processing fees increased $6,000, or 0.9%. During the same period, these increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $41,000, or 7.1%, a decrease in advertising expense of $68,000, or 20.1%, a decrease in occupancy expense of $1,000, or 0.1%, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $99,000, or 7.0%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 80.6%, compared to 78.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 80.7% compared to 82.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increases in the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by lower revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, during the three months ended September 30, 2024. See pages 19-21 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $618,000, or an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $771,000, or an effective tax rate of 18.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was driven by the Company's projections of pre-tax income for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 10.1%, provision for credit losses increased $587,000, non-interest income decreased $471,000, or 13.0%, and non-interest expense increased $288,000, or 2.0%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.29% and 3.19%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.70% and 7.60%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 10.1%, to $14.7 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $16.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to an increase in interest expense of $3.6 million, or 37.8%, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $1.9 million, or 7.5%. Interest expense on deposits increased $3.5 million, or 44.9%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $133,000, or 7.3%. The increase in interest expense was a result of competitive pricing on deposits due to the continued higher interest rate environment and the unfavorable shift in the deposit mix from low cost core deposits to high cost time deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the unfavorable shift in the deposit mix from low cost core deposits to high cost time deposits, which was partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed to an increase in the net interest margin of seven basis points. Excluding the interest income from the fair value hedge, the net interest margin was 2.33% and 2.64%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The fair value hedge is scheduled to mature in October of 2024.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, average interest-earning assets increased $38.2 million, or 1.6% to $2.4 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $31.3 million, or 1.6%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $9.7 million, or 43.4%, an increase in average other investments of $3.7 million, or 30.8%, partially offset by a decrease in average securities of $6.5 million, or 1.8%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, increased 60 basis points from 1.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 23 basis points to 0.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 0.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of time deposits increased 98 basis points from 3.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to 4.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased 24 basis points from 4.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to 5.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, decreased $32.7 million, or 5.5%, from $591.9 million, or 27.5% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $559.2 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $941,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $354,000, during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio, specifically unfunded commercial real estate loan commitments, as well as changes in the economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $98,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to net charge-offs of $78,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased $471,000, or 13.0%, from $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Service charges and fees on deposits increased $196,000, or 9.1%, and income from BOLI increased $16,000, or 3.5%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023 to the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported $74,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported income of $246,000 in mortgage banking activities due to the sale of fixed rate residential loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported $10,000 in unrealized gains of marketable equity securities and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported a gain on non-marketable equity investments of $238,000 and did not have comparable non-interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income included a non-taxable gain of $778,000 on BOLI death benefits. The Company did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported a loss on the sales of premises and equipment of $3,000 and did not have comparable expense during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $288,000, or 2.0%, to $14.4 million from $14.1 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased $157,000, or 2.0%, to $8.1 million, debit card and ATM processing fees increased $87,000, or 15.5%, software expenses increased $83,000, or 15.7%, occupancy expense increased $58,000, or 5.0%, data processing expense increased $45,000, or 5.5%, other non-interest income increased $54,000, or 4.3%, and furniture and equipment related expenses increased $1,000, or 0.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $103,000, or 16.0%, a decrease in advertising expense of $91,000, or 25.1%, and a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $3,000, or 0.9%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 80.6%, compared to 70.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 80.7% compared to 74.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increases in the efficiency ratio and the non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by lower revenues during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. See pages 19-21 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $618,000, or an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 18.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $778,000 in non-taxable BOLI death benefits.

Net Income for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $8.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.44% and 4.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, compared to 0.66% and 7.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $7.2 million, or 13.9%, to $44.5 million, compared to $51.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to an increase in interest expense of $14.1 million, or 62.3%, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $6.9 million, or 9.3%. The $14.1 million increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $12.9 million, or 72.3%, in interest expense on deposits as a result of competitive pricing and an unfavorable shift in the deposit mix from low cost core deposits to high cost time deposits.

The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.46%, compared to 2.88% during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the unfavorable shift in the deposit mix from low cost core to high cost time deposits, which was partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed to an increase in the net interest margin of seven and three basis points, respectively. Excluding the interest income from the fair value hedge, the net interest margin was 2.39% and 2.85%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The fair value hedge is scheduled to mature in October of 2024.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, average interest-earning assets increased $14.5 million, or 0.6%, to $2.4 billion, from the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans of $23.4 million, or 1.2%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $5.7 million, or 44.2%, and an increase in other interest-earning assets of $1.7 million, or 13.7%, partially offset by a decrease in average securities of $16.3 million, or 4.4%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, increased 80 basis points from 1.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 24 basis points to 0.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from 0.62% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of time deposits increased 160 basis points from 2.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 4.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased 15 basis points from 4.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 4.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, decreased $52.1 million, or 8.6%, from $607.3 million, or 28.0% of total average deposits, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $555.3 million, or 25.8% of total average deposits, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $97,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $386,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to changes in the loan mix as well as economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $41,000 compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were related to one commercial relationship acquired in October 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. The Company recorded a $1.9 million charge-off on the relationship, which represented the non-accretable credit mark that was required to be grossed-up to the loan's amortized cost basis with a corresponding increase to the allowance for credit losses under the CECL implementation.

Non-Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income increased $1.5 million, or 17.9%, from $8.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $9.6 million. Service charges and fees on deposits increased $328,000, or 5.0%, and income from BOLI increased $37,000, or 2.7%.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a gain of $987,000 on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $590,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported income of $246,000 from mortgage banking activities due to the sale of fixed rate residential real estate loans and did not have comparable income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported $74,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported $22,000 in unrealized gains of marketable equity securities and did not have comparable income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a loss on the sales of premises and equipment of $6,000 compared to $3,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $1.1 million final termination expense related to the defined benefit pension plan (the“DB Plan”) termination. The Company did not have comparable income or expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income included a non-taxable gain of $778,000 on BOLI death benefits. The Company did not have comparable income during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $63,000, or 0.1%, to $43.5 million, compared to $43.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees of $513,000, or 23.3%, a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $218,000, or 0.9%, a decrease in advertising expense of $159,000, or 14.2%, a decrease in other non-interest expense of $120,000, or 2.9%, and a decrease in furniture and equipment related expense of $10,000, or 0.7%. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in software related expenses of $309,000, or 19.7%, an increase in debit card and ATM processing fees of $264,000, or 16.7%, an increase in data processing of $208,000, or 8.8%, an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $88,000, or 9.0%, and an increase in occupancy expense of $88,000, or 2.4%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 80.3%, compared to 72.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 81.8% compared to 73.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increases in the efficiency ratio and the non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by lower revenues during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. See pages 19-21 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of 20.9%, compared to $3.4 million, representing an effective tax rate of 21.3%, for nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2024, total assets were $2.6 billion, an increase of $75.9 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $44.0 million, or 152.4%, an increase in total loans of $21.7 million, or 1.1%, and an increase in investment securities of $8.7 million, or 2.4%.

Investments

At September 30, 2024, the investment securities portfolio totaled $369.4 million, or 14.0% of total assets, compared to $360.7 million, or 14.1%, of total assets, at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company's available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, increased $18.8 million, or 13.7%, from $137.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $155.9 million. The held-to-maturity (“HTM”) securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $10.1 million, or 4.5%, from $223.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $213.3 million at September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, the Company reported unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio of $24.6 million, or 13.6% of the amortized cost basis of the AFS securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $29.2 million, or 17.5% of the amortized cost basis of the AFS securities at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company reported unrealized losses on the HTM securities portfolio of $30.7 million, or 14.4%, of the amortized cost basis of the HTM securities portfolio, compared to $35.7 million, or 16.0% of the amortized cost basis of the HTM securities portfolio at December 31, 2023.

The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $4.6 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.

Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company's investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The Company expects to strategically redeploy available cash flows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth and deposit outflows.

Total Loans

Total loans increased $21.7 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2023, to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in total loans was due to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $3.0 million, or 0.3%, an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $26.4 million, or 3.7%, partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $7.0 million, or 3.2%. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company sold $20.1 million in fixed rate residential loans to the secondary market with servicing retained.

The following table presents the summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of the loan at the periods indicated: