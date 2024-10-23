Unitedmasters And Tiktok Celebrate Independent Music Together Through Direct Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UnitedMasters and TikTok are entering into a groundbreaking new direct partnership for the benefit of independent artists.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UnitedMasters, the industry's premium distribution for independent artists, today announced it is entering into a direct partnership with TikTok. The multi-year agreement will provide TikTok with UnitedMasters' full, expansive catalog of music, and provide additional commercial opportunities to UnitedMasters' artists via TikTok's Commercial Music Library.

"Our partnership with TikTok provides UnitedMasters' artists unparalleled access to a vast global audience, while TikTok creators and users gain early exposure to some of the most impactful independent music today," stated Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO of UnitedMasters. "TikTok recognizes the power of music and creativity, which is why we are excited to formalize this partnership."

Through the newly forged partnership, UnitedMasters and TikTok are reinforcing their commitment to independence – reiterating their shared mission of providing fair opportunities for artists at every stage of their careers.

"We want to make the world's best music available to our global community of over a billion music fans," said Ole Obermann, Head of Music Business Development at TikTok. "That's why we are so excited to be entering into a direct deal with a prominent independent label like UnitedMasters, with its deep, diverse roster of independent artists. Together, we're ready to amplify these voices and bring their music to a global stage, unlocking new opportunities for discovery."

UnitedMasters has already helped launch the careers of emerging artists like

BigXThaPlug, Anycia, Tobe Nwigwe, and FloyyMenor, whose top hit song, 'Gata Only,' has been streamed over a billion times, was announced as TikTok's #1 Song of the Summer globally, and won the Billboard Global 200 Latin Song Music Award.

With the success of 'Gata Only,' millions of users across continents created TikTok videos to the song – leading to billions of views and further expanding his global reach as he enjoyed a multi-week run atop the charts.

"TikTok has proven that it's a launchpad for artists, turning viral moments into chart-topping hits," Stoute emphasized. "With this partnership, I look forward to seeing our artists thrive on TikTok and extend their reach and influence across the music industry. We're building a future where they can own their success and grow their careers on their own terms."

TikTok and UnitedMasters share the vision and understanding that commercial use of music on platforms offers significant revenue and promotional opportunities for artists. TikTok's commercial music library gives artists unparalleled access to the 70+ million brands on the platform, creating net new revenue and promotional streams for artists.

Beyond TikTok, UnitedMasters creates thousands of sync opportunities for the artists on their platform, securing placements and partnerships across major brands and media companies like Diageo, Bose, Walmart, ESPN, Coca-Cola, IKEA, Dove, and many more. UnitedMasters helps brands and media companies navigate the complexities of staying culturally relevant while also being legally compliant.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading software and services platform for independent artists. Through our unique mix of music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures. We fuel the careers of artists like Floyy Menor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, Tobe Nwigwe, and Anycia - and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters' artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. We connect over 2M+ independent artists on our platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola. These connections are powered by our world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

SOURCE UnitedMasters

