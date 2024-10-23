Inc. Names Docusign As A 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The annual list recognizes the leading U.S. B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, just announced its third annual

Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the United States

that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes Docusign

among

359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"We're honored to be recognized as a provider of some of the best tools that advance entrepreneurs' missions," said Allan Thygesen, Docusign Chief Executive Officer. "Agreements form the foundation of your business, codifying your relationships with partners, customers, and employees. There's so little room for inefficiencies in growing businesses, and we're proud to provide a platform that reduces risks, saves resources, and creates a better experience during every step of the agreement journey."

In 2024, Docusign launched Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), a new category of AI-powered software that captures

the critical business value that's hiding in your agreements. Docusign IAM transforms how customers create, commit to, and manage agreements and provides new services that streamline and automate the agreement process.

Docusign's IAM brings new application suites, including tailor-made IAM for Sales and IAM for Customer Experience, to improve

the sales agreement process and help businesses create exceptional customer experiences. These services revolutionize the way small and medium-sized businesses connect with their customers, foster loyalty, and create lasting relationships through seamless and secure agreements.

To view the complete list, go to:



The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

