ADB Approves USD 241.3M Loan To Modernise Power Distribution In West Bengal

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Oct 23 (KNN)

The Asian Development has approved a substantial loan of USD 241.3 million to modernise power distribution infrastructure across seven districts in West Bengal, benefiting nearly 9 million consumers.



The initiative aligns with India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and aims to ensure reliable, sustainable electricity access throughout the region.

ADB Principal Specialist Roka Sanda emphasised that reliable and sustainable electricity distribution is fundamental to West Bengal's continued growth and development.



The program represents a significant step toward strengthening the operational efficiency of power distribution companies in the state.

The comprehensive upgrade includes several technical improvements to the existing infrastructure. The project will replace traditional low-tension overhead lines with aerial bundled cables and implement separate electricity feeders for agricultural and non-agricultural users.



Additionally, an integrated information and operation management system will be developed to monitor power supply quality and oversee corporate financial management.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited will undergo substantial capacity building as part of the program.



This includes enhanced asset and financial management practices, promotion of renewable energy initiatives, tariff rationalisation, and improved gender equity and social inclusion measures.

Safety measures feature prominently in the program's scope. The ADB will assist in updating safety policies and manuals while providing essential safety equipment, including first aid kits and personal protective equipment.



The initiative also encompasses community awareness programs focusing on electrical safety and specialised training for district technical and engineering staff.

This investment reflects the ADB's broader mission to foster prosperity, inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability across Asia and the Pacific while working to eliminate extreme poverty.



Established in 1966, the Asian Development Bank currently comprises 69 member nations, with 49 from the Asian region.

(KNN Bureau)