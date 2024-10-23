Suez Canal Bank Offers EGP 1.2Bn Credit Facility To Madkour Group

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Suez Canal has signed a credit facility agreement worth EGP 1.2bn with Madkour Group. This collaboration aims to expand the bank's partnership base by offering innovative and flexible financing solutions to various institutions, helping them grow their businesses and achieve strategic goals.

Akef El Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, emphasized the bank's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the needs of all institutions. He noted that the partnership with Madkour reflects the bank's dedication to supporting vital economic sectors and paves the way for new avenues of future collaboration with strategic partners.











Mostafa Madkour, Chairperson and CEO of Madkour Group, highlighted that this partnership will enhance the company's operations and help expand its current and future projects, both within and beyond Egypt. He praised Suez Canal Bank's ongoing efforts to support national companies, which, in turn, contributes to driving the national economy forward.

The signing ceremony was attended by El Maghraby and Madkour, along with Shehab Zeidan, Deputy CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank; Haitham Al-Qabresly, Head of Corporate Finance and Investment Services at the bank; Haitham Kassem, Head of Credit and Financing for Madkour Group; and Radwa Mostafa, Chief Investment Officer of the group.



