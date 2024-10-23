(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 100% of the Sale of the Heavily-Modified 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 will Benefit Folds of Honor Foundation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year on the road, the first-ever MeatEater, and RealTruck heavily modified 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab will officially be up for auction at Mecum Auctions, host of The World's Largest Collector Car Auction®, in Kansas City, Missouri and rolling off the block on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Donated by RealTruck, 100 percent of the hammer price will go directly to benefit non-profit Folds of Honor , an organization that provides life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

"The MeatEater build has been one of our most highly anticipated collaborations and we are pleased to be supporting Folds of Honor with the sale of this vehicle," said RealTruck Inc. Vice President of Marketing Lee Riser. "This one-of-a-kind build that we proudly showcased at last year's SEMA Show has been 'MeatEater-tested' throughout the year conquering every challenge the MeatEater crew threw its way. Rest assured, the lucky bidder is going to get a truck unlike any other on the road or in the woods."

RealTruck Inc. , a global aftermarket product and accessory brand, and popular outdoors lifestyle company, MeatEater, Inc. , collaborated on this refined hunting rig-featuring a number of backwoods-centric RealTruck products, made for the outdoor adventurer who hunts, fishes, cooks wild food and values the bond between humans and nature.

Built by RealTruck, the truck is reminiscent of an off-road and overland build and sports a camouflage wrap, striking high-visibility orange accents, and rugged exterior mods that tie to MeatEater's hands-on connection with the natural world and RealTruck's lifestyle of bringing a hunting and overlanding truck to life. The truck features premium parts and accessories from RealTruck including a RealTruck Bak Revolver X4s Hard Roll Up Tonneau Cover, RealTruck Go Rhino BR20 Rear Bumper, Rugged Ridge Traction Recovery Kit, RealTruck AMP Research BedStepTM, and more.

"Folds of Honor is grateful for this gracious donation from RealTruck that will directly benefit our recipients," said Folds of Honor President, Col Nick Nichols. "Folds of Honor is committed and active in the outdoor space and we are thankful to have patriotic partners who understand the importance of an education."

From its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million. Minority recipients represent 45% of all scholarships awarded. In 2022, the organization expanded its mission to America's first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.



"At Mecum Auctions, we are excited to have the MeatEater and RealTruck adventure hunting rig roll across the auction block in Kansas City," said Mecum Auctions Director of Marketing and Communications Breeann Poland. "This remarkable vehicle represents adventure and a commitment to honoring our heroes, and we invite bidders to join us in making a meaningful impact for the families of fallen and disabled service members."

"The work Folds of Honor does to provide educational opportunities to service members and first responders is extraordinary. We could not be prouder to work alongside them and offer our support to their valiant and increasingly vital mission. We are excited to continue our efforts to work with military and veteran service organizations who are having a real, tangible impact on supporting their communities," said Founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella.

"The outdoor adventurer who takes home this custom MeatEater build can be confident that they will be well equipped to embrace their pursuits in the most wild of spaces."

The truck will be rolling off the block on Friday, December 6, 2024, in the #154 position at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more about the auction and organization, visit Mecum and FoldsofHonor .

For additional information, please visit RealTruck and follow on Instagram sm, TikTok sm, Facebook sm, and LinkedIn sm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco®, and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry-leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 850 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit

About

MeatEater, Inc.

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and consumer products company founded by renowned writer and TV/podcast personality Steven Rinella. Host of the long-running TV series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast (among the top ten sports podcasts), Rinella has gained wide popularity with hunters, anglers, and others through his passion for outdoor adventure and wild foods, as well as his strong commitment to conservation. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together leading influencers in the categories of hunting, fishing, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of First Lite (technical hunting apparel), FHF Gear (outdoor accessories), Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater's video content distributed via Netflix, Outdoor Sportsman Group cable networks, YouTube, its website , its own free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, and numerous ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms including Roku, PlutoTV, Tubi, and Amazon FreeVee. The company is based in Bozeman, MT; First Lite is based in Hailey, ID.

About Mecum Auctions

Nobody sells more than Mecum. Nobody. Mecum Auctions is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for more than 35 years, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month. Established by President Dana Mecum in 1988, Mecum Auctions remains a family-run company headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin. For further information, visit Mecum

or call (262) 275-5050.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor .

SOURCE RealTruck

