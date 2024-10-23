Norwalk Chamber Of Commerce Partners With El Clasificado Hosts First Spanish Hispanic Heritage Business Expo In Norwalk

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City of Norwalk, CA and El Clasificado CEO ribbon cut First Latino Business in Spanish during Heritage Month

Business expo with key information in Spanish for Latino entrepreneurs

- Manuel RamosNORWALK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latino immigrant business owners often face unique challenges when launching their businesses in the US, including language barriers, cultural differences, and limited access to vital resources. In response, El Clasificado introduced the first Su Socio de Negocios Business Expo in 2006, offering free business seminars, networking opportunities, and expert guidance on essential topics like marketing, finance, legal compliance, and growth strategies-all delivered in Spanish.In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce joined forces with El Clasificado to present the inaugural Su Socio de Negocios Hispanic Heritage Business Expo, held on October 8, 2024, at the beautiful Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex. The event, which attracted 250 attendees and featured 25 vendors and sponsors, provided Latino entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the U.S. market.The growth of Latino small businesses in the U.S. has been remarkable in recent years. According to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Latino-owned businesses are the fastest-growing segment of the nation's small business community, contributing more than $800 billion to the U.S. economy annually. This exponential growth underscores the critical need for resources and support tailored to Latino entrepreneurs, many of whom face unique challenges in navigating the business landscape. Events like Su Socio de Negocios play a pivotal role in fostering this growth by providing education, networking, and hands-on guidance to help Latino business owners achieve long-term success.The expo kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring El Clasificado CEO, Martha de la Torre, and Norwalk Chamber of Commerce CEO, Caren Spilsbury, alongside key panelists. Following the ceremony, participants engaged in valuable networking opportunities before attending a series of workshops.Manuel Ramos, an esteemed economist, analyst, and portfolio manager, served as the keynote speaker. He emphasized the importance of ongoing support for Hispanic entrepreneurs, stating,“We must continue to empower our Latino business owners to foster the Hispanicization of U.S. businesses.”The event also highlighted the involvement of Adriana Gallardo, a prominent entrepreneur, through her brand Empodérate y Liderazgo, which aims to empower businesses through sales and social media programs. Dulce Gonzalez represented Gallardo at the event, finding the experience highly beneficial.Attendees like Nicole Tinnes, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, attended the expo to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and exchange knowledge.“I came here to meet people dedicated to growing their businesses and learning from one another,” Tinnes shared. Erick Ojeda Garcia, Honorary Mayor of Wilmington, CA, and owner of OMGee PIX! LLC, echoed similar sentiments, saying,“The connections I made and the genuine engagement from the vendors were incredibly valuable.”Delicious Hispanic food and drinks were provided by Corner Grill Express, an exceptional catering company serving business and family events across Los Angeles, Orange, and Inland Empire counties.For more information on upcoming Su Socio de Negocios events and opportunities, visit the website.About Su Socio de NegociosSince its inception in 2006, Su Socio de Negocios has empowered Latino entrepreneurs by providing essential resources and knowledge to help small business owners thrive. Through weekly e-newsletters, online content, and both in-person and virtual events, Su Socio de Negocios delivers practical advice from industry experts, helping attendees grow their businesses and overcome obstacles.Visit susociodenegociosAbout El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Today, it has evolved into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency that connects individuals and businesses across the U.S. Through ElClasificado, the nation's top online classified marketplace, El Clasificado continues to foster commerce and growth in an increasingly digital landscape.Visit ElClasificadoAbout the Norwalk Chamber of CommerceThe Norwalk Chamber of Commerce is a dedicated business organization that strives to enhance the business environment in Norwalk, California. Through advocacy and leadership, the Chamber works to create a thriving economic landscape that fosters growth, success, and a high quality of life for businesses and residents alike.

Frank Zepeda

EC Hispanic Media

+1 562-207-1812

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.