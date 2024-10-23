PIRELLI UNVEILS THE SCORPION XTM LINE: EXTREME ALL-TERRAIN PERFORMANCE TAILORED FOR NORTH AMERICAN DRIVERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AGGRESSIVE

TREAD PATTERN

FOR

OUTSTANDING

OFF-ROAD

CAPABILITIES ACROSS ALL TERRAINS

55K-MILE LIMITED WARRANTY: DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY AND

SUPERB

PERFORMANCE

FOR

THE

OPEN

AMERICAN

ROADS

3-PEAK

MOUNTAIN

SNOWFLAKE

RATING

FOR

SNOWY

CONDITIONS

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli North America announces the launch of its brand-new Scorpion

XTM line, designed to meet the demands of electric, plug-in hybrid, and internal combustion engine trucks and off-road vehicles.

Pirelli Scorpion XTM

Continue Reading

The

Scorpion

line

has

been

iconic

for

Pirelli,

especially

in

the

SUV

segment,

where it

has

built a reputation for balancing performance and comfort. With the introduction of the XTM, Pirelli is taking this legacy to the next level by pushing the Scorpion family to its extreme. The XTM is designed to deliver outstanding off-road capability, specifically engineered to meet the rugged demands of all-terrain driving, making it the ultimate tire for those seeking adventure on any surface.

The "XTM" stands for Extreme performance, featuring aggressive styling, and advanced technology that cater to the evolving needs of today's truck and off-road enthusiasts.

Designed

to meet

the needs

of North American drivers,

the Scorpion XTM is

engineered

for the most demanding environments, including snowy conditions, thanks to its 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating for winter performance.

A

Tire

for

North

American Roads

and

Off-Road Adventures

With

the

launch

of

the

Scorpion

XTM,

Pirelli

expands

its

product

offering

to

provide

a

versatile, high-performance tire for both traditional ICE-powered trucks and the growing market of electric and

hybrid

trucks. Whether it's the

rugged

off-road

explorer or the daily commuter,

North American drivers can expect an exceptional combination of durability, comfort, and performance-no matter the powertrain under the hood.

This

new

tire

line

comes

in

two

specialized

versions:



Scorpion XTM for Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles : As the U.S. leads the adoption of electric trucks, Pirelli is uniquely positioned to offer a tire that caters to both the off-road enthusiast and the everyday EV driver. Designed with Pirelli's proprietary ELECTTM technology, it emphasizes low rolling resistance and noise reduction to maximize range and efficiency for electric vehicles. With this new product, Pirelli underlines its leadership in the EV segment, with seven out of 10 premium and prestige car manufacturers choosing Pirelli tires developed for BEVs and PHEVs1.

Scorpion XTM for Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles : Tailored to meet the demands of traditional combustion engine vehicles, this version emphasizes robust off-road grip, durability, and highway comfort for trucks.

Aggressive

Design

for

Outstanding

Off-Road

Capability

The Scorpion XTM features an aggressive, high-void tread pattern that excels in off-road conditions like

dirt,

gravel, and

mud, while radical sidewall

design with

reinforced shoulder technology is engineered to provide added protection from obstacles. This combination is tailored

for

maximum

traction

and

durability

for

off-road

adventures,

making

it

the

go-to

tire for drivers who demand

extreme off-road

performance and

on-road

stability.

55K-Mile Limited Warranty: Designed for Durability and Long-Lasting Performance for North American Roads

Recognizing that American drivers value both longevity and durability, Pirelli backs the Scorpion XTM with a

robust 55K-mile limited warranty . This

commitment ensures

that

the tire delivers exceptional performance, even under the most extreme driving conditions. Whether

tackling

harsh

off-road

terrain or

navigating

diverse highways,

drivers

can

count

on Pirelli backing up the Scorpion XTM performance over the long haul, reflecting Pirelli's dedication to meeting the high standards of North American consumers.

3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Rating for Snowy Conditions

The Scorpion XTM comes with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) rating , providing excellent traction and handling in snow. This makes the XTM the ideal choice for North American drivers who frequently face harsh weather, offering confidence and control on snow, ice, and slush while maintaining its performance on other

terrains.

"The Scorpion XTM line is a testament to Pirelli's commitment to continuously developing products

specifically

tailored to

the

needs

of

North

American

drivers," said

Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America.

"We recognize

the importance of meeting regional demands, and

the XTM is

designed to do exactly

that-delivering

exceptional performance across

the diverse terrains and

conditions that drivers in this region encounter."

Extreme

Performance

for

North

America

Pirelli's strong reputation in the prestige automotive segment has laid the foundation for expansion into the North American market. With the launch of the Scorpion XTM, Pirelli introduces a new family of

tires designed

to meet the unique demands of North American drivers. The Scorpion XTM will be offered in a range of LT (Light Truck) and P-Metric sizes, covering popular models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ram 1500, Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado

EV.

1

Premium

and

Prestige

car

makers where Pirelli

is

supplying or has

already

achieved technical

homologation.

