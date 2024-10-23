PIRELLI UNVEILS THE SCORPION XTM LINE: EXTREME ALL-TERRAIN PERFORMANCE TAILORED FOR NORTH AMERICAN DRIVERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AGGRESSIVE
TREAD PATTERN
FOR
OUTSTANDING
OFF-ROAD
CAPABILITIES ACROSS ALL TERRAINS
55K-MILE LIMITED WARRANTY: DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY AND
SUPERB
PERFORMANCE
FOR
THE
OPEN
AMERICAN
ROADS
3-PEAK
MOUNTAIN
SNOWFLAKE
RATING
FOR
SNOWY
CONDITIONS
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli North America announces the launch of its brand-new Scorpion
XTM line, designed to meet the demands of electric, plug-in hybrid, and internal combustion engine trucks and off-road vehicles.
Pirelli Scorpion XTM
The
Scorpion
line
has
been
iconic
for
Pirelli,
especially
in
the
SUV
segment,
where it
has
built a reputation for balancing performance and comfort. With the introduction of the XTM, Pirelli is taking this legacy to the next level by pushing the Scorpion family to its extreme. The XTM is designed to deliver outstanding off-road capability, specifically engineered to meet the rugged demands of all-terrain driving, making it the ultimate tire for those seeking adventure on any surface.
The "XTM" stands for Extreme performance, featuring aggressive styling, and advanced technology that cater to the evolving needs of today's truck and off-road enthusiasts.
Designed
to meet
the needs
of North American drivers,
the Scorpion XTM is
engineered
for the most demanding environments, including snowy conditions, thanks to its 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating for winter performance.
A
Tire
for
North
American Roads
and
Off-Road Adventures
With
the
launch
of
the
Scorpion
XTM,
Pirelli
expands
its
product
offering
to
provide
a
versatile, high-performance tire for both traditional ICE-powered trucks and the growing market of electric and
hybrid
trucks. Whether it's the
rugged
off-road
explorer or the daily commuter,
North American drivers can expect an exceptional combination of durability, comfort, and performance-no matter the powertrain under the hood.
This
new
tire
line
comes
in
two
specialized
versions:
Scorpion XTM for Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles : As the U.S. leads the adoption of electric trucks, Pirelli is uniquely positioned to offer a tire that caters to both the off-road enthusiast and the everyday EV driver. Designed with Pirelli's proprietary ELECTTM technology, it emphasizes low rolling resistance and noise reduction to maximize range and efficiency for electric vehicles. With this new product, Pirelli underlines its leadership in the EV segment, with seven out of 10 premium and prestige car manufacturers choosing Pirelli tires developed for BEVs and PHEVs1.
Scorpion XTM for Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles : Tailored to meet the demands of traditional combustion engine vehicles, this version emphasizes robust off-road grip, durability, and highway comfort for trucks.
Aggressive
Design
for
Outstanding
Off-Road
Capability
The Scorpion XTM features an aggressive, high-void tread pattern that excels in off-road conditions like
dirt,
gravel, and
mud, while radical sidewall
design with
reinforced shoulder technology is engineered to provide added protection from obstacles. This combination is tailored
for
maximum
traction
and
durability
for
off-road
adventures,
making
it
the
go-to
tire for drivers who demand
extreme off-road
performance and
on-road
stability.
55K-Mile Limited Warranty: Designed for Durability and Long-Lasting Performance for North American Roads
Recognizing that American drivers value both longevity and durability, Pirelli backs the Scorpion XTM with a
robust 55K-mile limited warranty . This
commitment ensures
that
the tire delivers exceptional performance, even under the most extreme driving conditions. Whether
tackling
harsh
off-road
terrain or
navigating
diverse highways,
drivers
can
count
on Pirelli backing up the Scorpion XTM performance over the long haul, reflecting Pirelli's dedication to meeting the high standards of North American consumers.
3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Rating for Snowy Conditions
The Scorpion XTM comes with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) rating , providing excellent traction and handling in snow. This makes the XTM the ideal choice for North American drivers who frequently face harsh weather, offering confidence and control on snow, ice, and slush while maintaining its performance on other
terrains.
"The Scorpion XTM line is a testament to Pirelli's commitment to continuously developing products
specifically
tailored to
the
needs
of
North
American
drivers," said
Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America.
"We recognize
the importance of meeting regional demands, and
the XTM is
designed to do exactly
that-delivering
exceptional performance across
the diverse terrains and
conditions that drivers in this region encounter."
Extreme
Performance
for
North
America
Pirelli's strong reputation in the prestige automotive segment has laid the foundation for expansion into the North American market. With the launch of the Scorpion XTM, Pirelli introduces a new family of
tires designed
to meet the unique demands of North American drivers. The Scorpion XTM will be offered in a range of LT (Light Truck) and P-Metric sizes, covering popular models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ram 1500, Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado
EV.
1
Premium
and
Prestige
car
makers where Pirelli
is
supplying or has
already
achieved technical
homologation.
SOURCE Pirelli North America
