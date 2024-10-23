(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Olympian & FCS Patient Shares Her Champion's Mindset



FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) pharmacy experts, executives and a former patient have key roles in the NCODA 2024 Fall Summit this week in Orlando. They join fellow oncology professionals from around the globe to share the latest insights on the many ways that medically-integrated oncology practices are optimizing patient care.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD , FCS president and managing physician, will make opening remarks to kick off the multi-day gathering at the welcome reception hosted by FCS. Dr. Gordan is a member of the event's steering committee and FCS Associate Director of Pharmacy Clinical Services Chris Elder, PharmD, BCOP, is NCODA Fall Summit committee chair.

Four-time Olympian, cancer survivor and author Chaunté Lowe is the Summit's keynote speaker. Chaunté was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, at the height of her career as a world champion high jumper. She continued her training while undergoing treatment under the care of FCS medical oncologist Muhammad Imam, MD . She continues to share her inspiring message about resilience as a highly sought-after motivational speaker.

"The FCS in-house medically integrated pharmacy, Rx To Go Pharmacy, works exclusively within our statewide practice to provide an advanced level of personalized assistance to patients who are being treated with oral chemotherapy drugs," said Dr. Gordan. "There is no better reflection of our commitment to enhancing the patient experience and patient outcomes than the testimonials of individuals like Ms. Lowe, who continue to live rich and fulfilling lives."

Nathan H. Walcker , FCS chief executive officer, said, "We are proud once again to actively participate in sharing our best practices and to draw from the experiences of our colleagues to further enhance patient care."



Additional FCS participants at the NCODA 2024 Fall Summit are Paul Chadwick , FCS chief value and procurement officer, who will present NCODA's Non-Profit Partner Update, Chris Elder, PharmD, BCOP, FCS associate director of pharmacy clinical services will host a welcome reception on Friday morning, Nicole Bentivegna, PharmD, BCOP, FCS manager of clinical pharmacy services,­ is a panelist for NCODA PQI in Action: Practical Strategies to Transform Oncology Care and is also leading the clinical session, Vonjo's Voyage: Navigating Thrombocytopenia in Myelofibrosis and Jeanine Ewing, PharmD, BCOP, FCS clinical oncology pharmacist will be a booth speaker for the Sarclisa PQI in Action: Sarclisa in 1q21+ Multiple Myeloma.

FCS physicians, clinicians, pharmacists and leaders maintain active participation with NCODA through the following committees:





Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician – Executive Council, Executive Accreditation Council, Forum/Summit Steering Committee

Paul Chadwick, FCS chief value and procurement officer – Executive Council

Austin Cox, PharmD, FCS senior director of trade relations, Rx To Go – Executive Council, Chair, Treatment Support Kit Committee

Kristen Boykin, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, FCS director of Pharmacy operations – IV Chemotherapy Education (IVE) Committee

Chris Elder, PharmD, BCOP, FCS associate director of pharmacy clinical services – Summit Planning Committee

Jeanine Ewing, PharmD, BCOP, FCS clinical oncology pharmacist – IV Chemotherapy Education (IVE) Committee

Aisha Grant, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS, FCS clinical oncology pharmacist – IV Chemotherapy Education (IVE) Committee Lauren Trisler, PharmD, FCS clinical oncology pharmacist – Positive Quality Intervention (PQI) Committee

Rx To Go is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) with Oncology Distinction, and dually accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for specialty pharmacy and digital pharmacy practice.

NCODA is a globally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a patient-centered, medically integrated community of health care providers whose focus is to innovate the continuity of cancer care so that every patient receives the maximum benefit from their cancer treatment.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC : (FLCancer )

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

