Haven Senior Investments Facilitates Sale Of 44-Bed Memory Care Facility In Fresno MSA, California

HSI Facilitates sale of 44 Bed in Fresno CA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haven Senior Investments (HSI), a leading advisory and brokerage firm specializing in senior housing, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 44-bed memory care facility located in the Fresno Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), California. Buyers Elsa Nguyen and Garrison Gilbert are the co-founders of InvestNOW Capital, a private equity firm. The transaction was facilitated under the expert leadership of Rebecca Van Wieren , a key player in Haven Senior Investments' senior housing division.

The facility, which specializes in memory care services for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia, serves a vital role in the local community by providing high-quality, compassionate care. The sale marks another successful milestone for Haven Senior Investments, demonstrating the firm's continued growth and commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the senior care industry in California.

Haven Senior Investments brings a wealth of experience and expertise in navigating California's Assisted Living Waiver (ALW) program, a critical element in the state's healthcare system that enables Medi-Cal-eligible seniors to access much-needed care. This knowledge played a crucial role in aligning the transaction with the specific needs of both the buyer and seller.

“We are proud to have facilitated the sale of this exceptional memory care facility in the Fresno MSA,” said Rebecca Van Wieren.“The demand for memory care services continues to grow, and we are honored to assist in making these vital care environments accessible and sustainable for the communities they serve.”

Haven Senior Investments continues to be a trusted partner for senior living transactions across the nation, providing tailored advisory services that meet the unique needs of investors, operators, and care communities.

**About Haven Senior Investments**

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, whose focus is to provide clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing market. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments and Haven Realty. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a deep understanding of the senior care market and programs like California's ALW, Haven Senior Investments is committed to guiding clients through successful transactions while promoting the well-being of seniors nationwide.

...

