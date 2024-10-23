COSMO Unveils Jrtrack 4: The Most Customizable And Secure Kids Smart Watch, Built To Grow With Your Child

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Top Ranked JrTrack line breaks new ground with enhanced parental controls, music, kid-safe apps, and more.

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMO Technologies, a family tech company on a mission to connect families and inspire amazing childhoods, has announced the release of its most advanced, secure, and customizable kids smartwatch to date-JrTrack 4. Available now, JrTrack 4 introduces breakthrough features for families that set a new standard in kids wearables, providing unparalleled safety, connection, and flexibility.

"There's a growing movement of families right now looking for better technology to connect and protect their kids," said COSMO's Founder & CEO Russell York. "We're proud to be at the forefront of that movement and truly listening to the needs of parents and kids."

More Customization, More Connection, More Possibilities

With JrTrack 4, COSMO unveils a brand new set of capabilities for connection and customization that set it apart from other kids wearables in the market.

In addition to core capabilities like calling, family-safe messaging, and GPS tracking, JrTrack 4 gives parents access to COSMO's all-new Parent Portal BETA, featuring a growing library of kid-friendly apps like Spotify Kids and GoNoodle.

The Parent Portal comes equipped with flexible parental controls, enabling parents to review important app details, set time limits by app, and add or remove apps from the watch at any time. This new feature gives parents the tools to thoughtfully tailor their child's watch experience to meet their unique needs as they grow.

"We believe parents know best and we understand that no two families or kids are alike," explained York. "These new features are a leap forward in our vision to give parents the tools they need to confidently manage their child's digital experiences in a secure, flexible, and meaningful way."

With JrTrack 4, families can expect:



Powerful parental controls : All-new enhanced parental controls on JrTrack 4 empower parents to set app-specific time limits, in addition to customized distraction free mode for school or other activities.

Complete customization : With a growing library of kid-safe apps via COSMO's all-new Parent Portal, JrTrack 4 is the only kids wearable designed to grow with your child. Parents can safely add apps ranging from music to simple puzzle games, ensuring the experience evolves uniquely to meet the needs of their child.

Kid-ready music : JrTrack 4 brings music right to kids' wrists! With apps like Spotify Kids, parents can safely enable and manage listening adventures to meet their child's needs as they are ready. Enhanced messaging : JrTrack 4 is made for safely sharing moments that matter most, with real text, voice, video, and picture messages. JrTrack 4 will also be equipped with automatic audio message transcription capabilities later this fall for an even more seamless experience.

JrTrack 4 follows COSMO's breakthrough third-generation model – the #1 ranked kids smartwatch on Amazon. JrTrack watches are real, stand-alone phones with calling and texting, even including family-safe group messaging to bring everyone together. Designed with safety at the forefront, they automatically block any numbers not approved by parents via the app and are firewalled against social media or internet browsing. All this and more comes in a durable device that's certified IP68 water, dust, and dirt resistant to withstand the daily adventures of kids.

"It's all about building digital tools that actually encourage and empower more real-world connection and experiences," says York. "We really believe that the right kind of safe connection for kids can be life changing."

Made for kids ages 6-12, JrTrack 4 will be available in time for holiday gifting on Amazon and at Cosmotogether at a suggested retail price of $129.99.

About COSMO Technologies

Founded in 2020 and based in Denver, Colorado, COSMO Technologies is a family tech startup on a mission to meaningfully connect families and inspire real-world adventures for kids. With a focus on safety, connection, and innovation, COSMO is reimagining the role of technology in childhood, giving families the tools to create safe, empowering digital experiences.

For more information about the company or the all-new JrTrack 4, visit

Media Contact

Ryan Gilles

Director of Brand & Marketing

COSMO Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE COSMO Technologies

