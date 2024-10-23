The Responsibility Of Using Public Transport: Are We Playing Our Part?

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Public is a service designed to offer convenient and affordable for the general public. In every society, it plays a vital role by providing a means for everyone to move from one place to another without discrimination. But as we use this service, do we truly value it? Are we fulfilling our duties and social responsibilities? These are the questions that often cross my mind during my daily commute on local transport.

Unfortunately, in our society, there is a growing lack of patience, and people are increasingly treating public transport as their personal property. Many believe that once they step onto a bus or train, they have the right to do as they please, regardless of how it may affect others or disrupt the system. While public buses and vehicles are communal property, when we use them, we often act as if they are ours alone, neglecting the impact our actions may have on others.

In local transport, we often fail to maintain cleanliness or follow basic rules. It's common to see people littering inside buses, damaging seats, or avoiding queues altogether. I've witnessed numerous instances where people push and shove, thinking it's their right while considering it beneath them to stand in line. Such behaviors not only inconvenience other passengers but also disrupt the overall transportation system.

It is crucial to understand that public transport is a shared facility, and using it responsibly is everyone's duty. We must realize that the services provided are for the entire community, not just for individuals. As responsible citizens, we should strive to make travel easier for others, not more difficult.

Sadly, the attitudes of many people show that they don't appreciate the facilities given to them by the government. While the government must provide better transportation services, it is equally the public's responsibility to safeguard these facilities and avoid damaging them. Far too often, people vandalize buses by scribbling on walls, damaging seats, or disregarding cleanliness-actions that reflect irresponsible behavior and hinder societal progress.

There is a misconception that since public transport is a government-provided service, we can use it however we like. This mindset is dangerous. Public facilities are meant for everyone, and misusing them harms the entire community, rendering the service unsustainable in the long run.

The first step toward improvement is changing our attitude. We need to be aware of our collective responsibilities and be considerate of others. Standing in line is not something to be ashamed of; in fact, it represents social discipline. Avoiding rudeness when boarding a bus and making space for others should be part of our moral upbringing.

For the public transport system to improve, the government also needs to take essential steps. Improving the condition of vehicles, ensuring cleanliness, and raising awareness about travel etiquette are all governmental responsibilities. However, these measures will only succeed if the public respects the system and contributes to making it better.

In conclusion, using public transport is a crucial social responsibility. If we understand our collective duties, we can not only improve our own travel experiences but also create ease for others. It is time we ask ourselves: Are we aware of our responsibilities, and are we acting upon them? If the answer is yes, then surely, we are moving toward a more organized and better society.