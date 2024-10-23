SAVE BIG, WIN A HOME, AND FIND INSPIRATION: EXTRAORDINARY MOMENTS NOT TO BE MISSED IN DUBAI HOME FESTIVAL’S MOST EXCITING EDITION

(MENAFN- houseofcomms)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2024: This week marks the final chance to discover thousands of great-value savings across furnishings, décor, and electronics, with Dubai Home Festival 2024 (DHF) counting down to its last day on 27 October. The city’s largest celebration of all things home has been wowing shoppers with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 75 per cent across more than 80 leading homegrown and international brands, as well as astounding chances to win incredible prizes.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), here are the top seven highlights not to miss during the final week of DHF 2024…



1. BAG BIG-BRAND FURNISHINGS WITH UP TO 75 PER CENT OFF

Across the city, the best-loved local and global home brands have unveiled unbelievable savings on furniture, home décor, accessories, utensils, and much more in the biggest celebration of homeware. Shoppers can elevate their spaces and turn their dream homes into reality with unbeatable discounts of up to 75 per cent across big-name brands including Chattels & More, Dimora, ebarza, Natuzzi, Western Furniture, 2XL, Debenhams, Speedex, MUJI, Brands For Less, Crate & Barrel, The Mattress Store, OC Home, Royal Palace, and many more. Whether it’s a quick room refresh or an entire home makeover, DHF is a golden opportunity to grab unbelievable deals and discover the best homeware at Dubai's leading stores - spanning everything from interior and outdoor collections to electronics, homeware, and much more.



2. WIN A BRAND NEW APARTMENT

This year, DHF has unveiled a jaw-dropping prize like no other. One lucky person stands the chance to win a brand-new one-bedroom apartment from DAMAC Properties in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank and Visa. To enter, shoppers simply need to spend AED 500 on a Dubai Islamic Bank Visa card at participating stores.



3. HOME MAKEOVERS & MORE WITH CITY CENTRE

Shoppers who spend AED 300 at City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif stand the chance to win a full fashion and home makeover worth a whopping AED 100,000. One lucky winner will be crowned on 10 November.



4. SHOPPING SPREE WITH DFCM

At Dubai Festival City Mall (DFCM), shoppers can seize the chance to win a dream home makeover package featuring an AED 20,000 gift card for the ultimate shopping spree, a personalised home styling consultation, and a 3D design experience to transform their living space. All this is up for grabs simply by spending AED 500 or more across the mall.



5. MORE SKYWARDS MILES

There’s also an extra reward of 30 per cent more Skywards Miles to be earned with Skywards Everyday for those who spend AED 1,000 at participating outlets, including Sedar, JYSK, Carter & White, Chattels & More, Dubai Audio, Envisage Kitchen & Tiles, Natuzzi, Parasol Furniture, Western Furniture and many more. Extra Skywards Miles can also be earned when using an Emirates Skywards Credit Card to make home purchases.



6. SAVE & WIN WITH JUMBO

At Jumbo, shoppers can enjoy spectacular savings of up to 30 per cent off appliances as well as the chance to take home a free HONOR Tablet worth AED 599 with every purchase of AED 5,000 or over. Plus, shoppers will avail AED 250 off with every spend of AED 2,500.



7. EXPERT TIPS

Those looking for inspiration this DHF can look out for informative digital series by Dragon Mart, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Nakheel Mall around Feng Shui, decluttering, and Vastu practices to help transform homes into serene, stylish spaces. The malls’ social channels provide full details.



Dubai Home Festival 2024 is supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as strategic partners including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Emirates Airlines, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Mercato, and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm).







