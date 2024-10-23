Russians Attack Civilian Vehicle In Zaporizhzhia Region Killing Two People
Date
10/23/2024 9:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region with a drone, killing two men, aged 40 and 73.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Two lives were lost amid an enemy strike on a civilian vehicle in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders targeted the car with a drone as it traveled between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. Two men, aged 40 and 73, were killed," the statement reads.
Read also:
In Kherson
, Russians shelled residential areas
of Central District
at night
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, the Russian forces launched 411 attacks on seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
MENAFN23102024000193011044ID1108811345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.