Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Newly Elected Vietnamese Pres.
10/23/2024 8:14:33 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a congratulatory cable to Vietnam's newly elected President Luong Cuong on taking the oath, wishing him success and his country further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
