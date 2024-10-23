(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wellness and Activity-Based Insurance Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Revenue Model, Distribution Channel, Insurance Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance Market was valued at USD 100.01 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% during 2025-2030.

The Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance market is expanding rapidly as insurers increasingly incorporate wellness programs and activity-based incentives into their policies. These programs encourage policyholders to adopt healthier lifestyles by rewarding physical activity, healthy eating, and preventive care with premium discounts or other benefits. The growing focus on preventive healthcare and the use of wearable technology are key factors driving the market.

Key drivers include rising healthcare costs, an increasing focus on preventive care, and the growing popularity of health and fitness apps and wearable devices. Insurers are offering personalized health plans that integrate with wearable devices to track physical activity, allowing them to incentivize healthy behavior and reduce healthcare claims. The shift towards value-based healthcare further boosts the adoption of these innovative insurance models.

Technological advancements, such as the integration of AI and data analytics, are enabling insurers to offer more customized health plans based on an individual's activity level and health metrics. Insurers are also partnering with fitness platforms and wellness service providers to offer a holistic health management experience.

Geographical Insights

Americas leads the Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance market, with the U.S. being a key market due to the high adoption of wearable devices and the emphasis on reducing healthcare costs. Europe follows closely, with growing awareness of wellness and preventive care programs. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by increasing healthcare digitization and a rising middle class focused on health and wellness.

Key Companies in the Global Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance Include:



Cigna Corporation

Vitality Group, LLC

Aetna Inc.

Anthem, Inc.

VIRGIN PLUS (WELLTOK, INC)

Humana Inc.

United Health Group

Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research

Oscar Health Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Global Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance Market Segmentation

By Revenue Model:



Gym/Fitness Membership-Based Programs

Workplace Wellness Programs

Steps-Based Programs

Wearable Device Integration-Based Programs Other Revenue Models

By Distribution Channel:



Agents & Brokers

Online

Direct Sales Other Distribution Channel

By Insurance Type:



Group Plan Individual Plan

By Geography



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

